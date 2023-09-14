Latest Stories
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Photo from Jana Haemels | CC-BY-SA-3.0
NJIT Receives Funding For Brownfield Cleanup
September 14, 2023
NJITs Campus
Trends in College Enrollment
August 31, 2023
NCT Dream Talks Ambitions and Reflections 
NCT Dream Talks Ambitions and Reflections 
April 21, 2023
IEEE Hosts NJIT’s First-Ever Hardware Hackathon 
IEEE Hosts NJIT’s First-Ever Hardware Hackathon 
April 21, 2023
GlassRoots Combines Artistry and Advocacy in Newark 
GlassRoots Combines Artistry and Advocacy in Newark 
April 7, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
February 10, 2021
COVID-19s Effect on NJIT Athletics
COVID-19’s Effect on NJIT Athletics
November 4, 2020
Road to the Finals: Year of the Underdogs?
Road to the Finals: Year of the Underdogs?
September 30, 2020
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Peer Wellness Coaching
September 14, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
September 14, 2023
Campus Crash Course
August 31, 2023
The Vector Eboard 2023-2024 Shares Their Favorite NJIT Memories
August 31, 2023
NJITs Therapy K9 Officer
NJIT Welcomes Its Cutest Member This Fall
August 31, 2023
Photo from Roman Naumov
Standoff at Ukraine’s Holiest Site 
April 21, 2023
Photo from OpenAI
The Capabilities of ChatGPT 
March 23, 2023
Applying for an Internship… But How?  
Applying for an Internship… But How?  
February 28, 2023
Newark’s Artists Live on through Street Art  
Newark’s Artists Live on through Street Art  
February 20, 2023
Vegan for a Week  
Vegan for a Week  
February 15, 2023
Photo from IMDb
‘Oppenheimer’: A Thrilling and Tragic Biopic
September 14, 2023
Photo from Spotify
Watsky Ends Trilogy With Strong ‘INTENTION’ Part 2
August 31, 2023
Photo from Spotify
Olivia Rodrigo Offers a Taste of the ‘GUTS’ Bloodbath
August 31, 2023
Photo from Spotify
Chlöe’s ‘In Pieces’: A Heartfelt but Scattered Debut  
May 10, 2023
Photo from IMDb
‘Suzume’: A Poignant, Mystical Adventure 
May 10, 2023
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector

Student Senate Square

Yukthi Sangoi, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 14, 2023
Graphic+by+Areej+Qamar
Areej Qamar
Graphic by Areej Qamar

Vol. C | Fall | Issue II 

The Student Senate is the student government representing NJIT’s undergraduate population. Some of the group’s responsibilities include advising the operations of all Senate-recognized organizations, promoting and administrating activities affecting the student body, and providing students with information regarding policies and decisions impacting students. The Senate also advocates and defends the inherent rights and responsibilities of students consistent with the principles of academic freedom. If there is a matter that needs to be addressed on campus, the Senate is your go-to organization to highlight the issue and find ways to resolve it.  

To get involved, the group holds general body meetings every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. during which members speak, fill any vacancies, and announce important information. The table below shows the seven primary committees along with their corresponding executive board members. Other events that will be coming up throughout the semester include a Casino Night, Commuter Lunch, and giveaways through the Senate’s Instagram account.  

Vol. C | Fall | Issue I

NJIT’s Student Senate is excited to welcome students and organizations back on campus for the 2023-2024 academic year! Here are some updates to keep in mind as we prepare for the semester.  

The first Club Cabinet is on Friday, Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m. in Room 110 of the Central King Building (CKB), and two eboard members from each organization must attend the session. Senate’s director of student organizations and vice president of finance will be sharing important information regarding the student organization and finance by-laws. More details such as the location will be sent out through email in the next few weeks.  

If you would like your organization to be considered for a higher tier in the Spring, don’t forget to fill out the form on Highlander Hub by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Submitting the re-tiering form will have your club be evaluated on your progress during the Fall, and if it passes, you will be re-tiered in the Winter.  

Do you have a new club to form on campus? The New Student Organization form on Highlander Hub is open now until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Upon approval, clubs will be considered as active, and they will receive their budgets immediately.  

Is there a club NJIT had earlier but needs to bring it back for current students? Make sure to fill out the Club Revival form on Highlander Hub by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Like the last form, clubs will be considered as active upon approval, and they will receive their budgets immediately.  

Incoming students, you have the chance to be involved with the Senate as a first-year representative. In this role, the individual represents their class in their respective Student Senate committee and advise the Senate on how to address issues for first-year students. With the seven positions, each representative will be assigned one of the following committees: public relations, student organizations, finance, academic affairs, internal affairs, and external affairs. Students in this role must maintain and update records of all documents — senator reports, feedback forms, meeting minutes, transition packets, etc. — throughout the semester in their respective senator folders in the Student Senate shared Google Drive. Finally, the selected individuals will act as liaisons between their class, the Advising Success Center, and the Learning Communities. Election packets can be submitted anytime from 12 a.m. on Aug. 31 to 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 on Highlander Hub. Once campaign materials are approved and forms are submitted, candidates are able to start advertising their campaigns. The debates will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.  

There are still vacant positions as senators for the upcoming year. Check out one of the latest posts on Senate’s Instagram page to see which majors need representatives — there are about 30 majors available! Some include architecture, business, computer engineering, and forensic science. The engineering technology college representative position is also open. 

Stay connected with the Senate on Instagram, @njit_senate, and feel free to stop by the Senate Office located on the first floor of the Campus Center at any time with questions or to just say hello! 

This column is written in collaboration with Jonathan Ghaly, Student Senate Director of Public Relations.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Peer Wellness Coaching
Campus Crash Course
The Vector Eboard 2023-2024 Shares Their Favorite NJIT Memories
NJITs Therapy K9 Officer
NJIT Welcomes Its Cutest Member This Fall
Campus Catalog: Nicholas Volpe 
Campus Catalog: Nicholas Volpe 
In with the Engineers, Out with the Algae 
In with the Engineers, Out with the Algae 
About the Contributors
Yukthi Sangoi, Editor-in-Chief
Areej Qamar, Executive Editor
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Vector Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *