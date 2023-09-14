Student Senate Square

Vol. C | Fall | Issue II

The Student Senate is the student government representing NJIT’s undergraduate population. Some of the group’s responsibilities include advising the operations of all Senate-recognized organizations, promoting and administrating activities affecting the student body, and providing students with information regarding policies and decisions impacting students. The Senate also advocates and defends the inherent rights and responsibilities of students consistent with the principles of academic freedom. If there is a matter that needs to be addressed on campus, the Senate is your go-to organization to highlight the issue and find ways to resolve it.

To get involved, the group holds general body meetings every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. during which members speak, fill any vacancies, and announce important information. The table below shows the seven primary committees along with their corresponding executive board members. Other events that will be coming up throughout the semester include a Casino Night, Commuter Lunch, and giveaways through the Senate’s Instagram account.

Vol. C | Fall | Issue I

NJIT’s Student Senate is excited to welcome students and organizations back on campus for the 2023-2024 academic year! Here are some updates to keep in mind as we prepare for the semester.

The first Club Cabinet is on Friday, Sept. 15 at 11:30 a.m. in Room 110 of the Central King Building (CKB), and two eboard members from each organization must attend the session. Senate’s director of student organizations and vice president of finance will be sharing important information regarding the student organization and finance by-laws. More details such as the location will be sent out through email in the next few weeks.

If you would like your organization to be considered for a higher tier in the Spring, don’t forget to fill out the form on Highlander Hub by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Submitting the re-tiering form will have your club be evaluated on your progress during the Fall, and if it passes, you will be re-tiered in the Winter.

Do you have a new club to form on campus? The New Student Organization form on Highlander Hub is open now until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Upon approval, clubs will be considered as active, and they will receive their budgets immediately.

Is there a club NJIT had earlier but needs to bring it back for current students? Make sure to fill out the Club Revival form on Highlander Hub by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Like the last form, clubs will be considered as active upon approval, and they will receive their budgets immediately.

Incoming students, you have the chance to be involved with the Senate as a first-year representative. In this role, the individual represents their class in their respective Student Senate committee and advise the Senate on how to address issues for first-year students. With the seven positions, each representative will be assigned one of the following committees: public relations, student organizations, finance, academic affairs, internal affairs, and external affairs. Students in this role must maintain and update records of all documents — senator reports, feedback forms, meeting minutes, transition packets, etc. — throughout the semester in their respective senator folders in the Student Senate shared Google Drive. Finally, the selected individuals will act as liaisons between their class, the Advising Success Center, and the Learning Communities. Election packets can be submitted anytime from 12 a.m. on Aug. 31 to 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 on Highlander Hub. Once campaign materials are approved and forms are submitted, candidates are able to start advertising their campaigns. The debates will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

There are still vacant positions as senators for the upcoming year. Check out one of the latest posts on Senate’s Instagram page to see which majors need representatives — there are about 30 majors available! Some include architecture, business, computer engineering, and forensic science. The engineering technology college representative position is also open.