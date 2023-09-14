The Vector Eboard 2023-2024 Shares Their Favorite NJIT Memories

Yukthi Sangoi: Editor-in-Chief

Welcome (back) to NJIT! I’m ecstatic to be spending another year here — as editor-in-chief, I oversee the publication as a whole and ensure that each section is running smoothly. I work with the managing and executive editors during publishing nights to suggest any final edits for each edition. I’m entering my fourth year, majoring in communication and media. I think it’s lovely that current NJIT community members get to witness and experience The Vector’s 100th anniversary this year — stay tuned for some special events to celebrate that!

My most memorable moments at NJIT are probably adventures with the Pep Band. We have to lug our instruments across campus for basketball games while making predictions for how the games will go. It’s a struggle for sure, but struggling in a group — as we all know — makes it more than tolerable. On the stands during games, we have the wonderful opportunity to groove with the Cheerleading and Dance Teams. If you spot us, be sure to tell us that you found the most musical Waldos (minus the beanies) you’ll ever see on a college campus!

Mrunmayi Joshi: Managing Editor

Welcome back to NJIT! I’m Mrunmayi, a third-year biology and math major and The Vector’s managing editor. I handle the writing portion of the newspaper, which involves planning story ideas, editing, and — of course — writing. If any of those sound interesting to you, feel free to reach out! We are always looking for new team members to cover a variety of topics every week, ranging from local and international news to features to entertainment. I have been writing for The Vector since my first year and am so excited to be back.

My favorite NJIT memories have to be the times around the beginning of the semester and after midterms when students don’t have too much work — this means that there are tons of impromptu games and activities on the Upper and Lower Greens and people come out to enjoy the weather and chill outside. This was a great way for me to meet new people as a first-year!

Areej Qamar: Executive Editor

Hello Highlanders! I’m Areej, a current fourth-year biomedical engineering student! I have been part of The Vector since I joined as a layout assistant in my first year. This will be my second term overseeing the weekly layout, design, and visual aspects of our paper production as The Vector’s executive editor. I also train new members on the layout team. We are always looking for new layout assistants and graphic designers, so please reach out if you’re interested in learning more – no experience is necessary!

I have really enjoyed my time here at NJIT, and I am a little sad that I am now entering my last year. I made so many great memories that it is hard to pick a favorite; however, I have really liked spending time outside with friends when the weather is nice. Watching the sunset from the Campus Center terrace while enjoying boba from Yaya Tea or Intrinsic Café will definitely be a core NJIT memory for me. I hope to see you around campus sometime, and I wish you all the best for this year!

Shreyal Sharma: Business Manager

Hey Highlanders! Welcome or welcome back to NJIT. I am excited to start my second year at NJIT and first as The Vector’s business manager. I am a computer science major, planning to minor in communication. I love reading; it is such a great way to unwind and disassociate from all the coursework for a little while. I also enjoy writing, which is why I involved myself in the newspaper and Book Club at NJIT.

My favorite NJIT moment is the homecoming carnival! It was so much fun. It holds a special place in my heart because it helped me meet so many new people, and some of these people became my second family at NJIT.

David Bendezu: Photography Editor

Hey y’all! I’m David, a fourth-year computer technology major at NJIT. I’ve been part of The Vector for a year now and am currently the photography editor for this year! I’ve loved photography since I can remember, and am excited to work with anyone who’s interested in getting to know how to take some pictures! My weekly duties include finding the events that are going to be in the paper for the week, getting photographers to sign up to take pictures of that event, and then editing them to make sure they look awesome in the print edition.

My favorite moment of NJIT so far has been the career fairs. Seeing everyone fill the Wellness and Events Center and build their networks is awesome — it has helped me find people with similar interests and career goals. I’ve also been able to adopt different approaches to the job finding process.

Andrew Anil George: Web & Multimedia Editor

Hello there! I’m Andrew, a computer science junior at NJIT. Currently donning the cap of web and multimedia editor for The Vector, I oversee various aspects of our online presence. My tasks include updating our website with current content, managing engagement across diverse social media platforms, and collaborating with fellow eboard members to arrange events that showcase our club’s identity and enhance community awareness. Beyond the newspaper realm, I dabble in the art of tech wizardry as a Student Tech in NJIT’s Telecom Department. When phones go wonky or networks get cranky, I’m on the scene with my cool tech kit.

Among my cherished NJIT memories, participating in the 2022 Homecoming Carnival stands out. I had the privilege of being one of the volunteers at the registration table, greeting both fresh faces and alumni who came with their families to enjoy the festivities. This experience allowed me to establish connections with a diverse range of individuals while contributing to the vibrant energy of the event. I eagerly await the chance to cross paths with you on this dynamic campus, and I wish you all a great rest of your NJIT journey ahead!