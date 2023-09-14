Campus Crash Course

Welcome — or welcome back — to NJIT! To prepare yourself for the new semester, it’s a good idea to be acquainted with the different resources available at NJIT. Here is a compilation of just a few things that you can use to help you make the most of this semester.

Academic Tutoring

Chemistry Learning Center

Chemistry tutoring is available all weekdays on a walk-in basis for general, organic, and physical chemistry classes. Check out the schedule online at chemistry.njit.edu/students, or stop by the Chemistry Learning Center in CKB G12.

Math Tutoring Center

Math tutoring is offered for most math classes over Webex or in person at the Math and Science Engagement Center, located in CKB G11. The schedule is available online at njitMTC.com.

YWCC Tutoring

Tutoring for both undergraduate and graduate level CS, IT, and IS courses is offered virtually or in person at GITC 3700 by the Ying Wu College of Computing and the NJIT Association for Computing Machinery chapter. The full schedule with courses and tutors is available at computing.njit.edu/tutoring.

Physics Tutoring Center

Physics tutoring is offered for physics I, II, and III every weekday on a walk-in basis at CKB G12. Check out their schedule at physics.njit.edu/physics-tutoring-sign-sheet.

Biology Tutoring Center

Biology tutoring is available for a variety of classes in person Mondays through Thursdays on the third floor of CKB, as well as virtually by appointment all week. The schedule can be found at biology.njit.edu/newsroll/biology-tutoring-center.

The Writing Center

The NJIT Writing Center, located at CKB G17, is run by writing consultants available to help you with various writing assignments and communication pieces from the beginning to end. A list of their services, as well as their in person and virtual schedule can be found at njit.edu/writingcenter.

The Learning Center

The Learning Center, located at CKB G22, offers tutors for a wide range of subjects, including biology, biomedical engineering, computer science, chemical engineering, chemistry, electrical and computer engineering, information systems, information technology, math, and physics. Additional subjects can be requested by contacting [email protected], and walk-in times and instructions for making appointments are available at njit.edu/tlc.

Professional Resources

The Makerspace

The NJIT Makerspace offers training and access to a variety of services including water cutting, laser engraving and 3D printing, as well as many different industrial machines such as cutters, mills, grinding tables, and saws. On-site staff is available to guide all students interested in developing their projects. The Makerspace is located on Bleeker Street, adjacent to GITC. More information on training and hours of operation is available at njitmakerspace.com.

Career Development Services

NJIT’s Career Development Services, or CDS, connects NJIT students and alumni with career advisors, who are available to assist with career planning and preparation both in person and virtually. For more information, visit njit.edu/careerservices. CDS also offers NJIT students with access to Handshake, a platform that connects students and employers.

Important Dates Sept 11 Last Day to Add or Drop a Class Sept 12 Withdrawal Period Begins Nov 13 Last Day to Withdraw Nov 22 Thursday Class Schedule Nov 22 Friday Class Schedule Nov 23-26 Thanksgiving Recess Dec 13 Last Day of Classes Dec 14-15 Reading Days Dec 17-23 Final Exams Period Dec 25 Fall 2023 Grades Due

Wellness Resources

Counseling at C-CAPS

The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services, or C-CAPS, is located at Campbell Hall, room 205. Dealing with the stressors of everyday life can be challenging, and C-CAPS is staffed by psychologists and professional counselors available for all students every weekday. C-CAPS offers safe and confidential services including individual therapy, group counseling, and workshops. Appointments are offered both in person and remotely over the phone or through video conferencing.

Seeking help is nothing to be ashamed of, and everyone is rooting for you to succeed. Whether you are feeling overwhelmed or just want to chat, take a minute to reach out to (973)-596-3414 or [email protected] and schedule a meeting with C-CAPS.

In case of emergency: Call 911 or (973)-596-3111 NJIT Public Safety

Call (973)-623-2323 University Hospital Psychiatric Crisis Hotline

Call 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Text HOME to 741-741 Crisis Text Line

Call (855)-654-6735 New Jersey Hopeline These are all available at any time!

NJIT Food Pantry

Located on the fourth floor of the Campus Center, the NJIT Food Pantry exists to help any NJIT student, free of cost and with no questions asked. After presenting your NJIT student ID, you can pick out food items, as well as toiletries and other essential products. More information can be found at njit.edu/foodpantry.

Fitness Centers

The Wellness and Events Center, better known as the WEC, is a great option for students looking to work on their physical fitness on campus. The WEC includes a basketball court, swimming pool, track, and fitness center. The Warren Street Fitness Center is another option; it’s located right across the street from the WEC and open to all NJIT students and employees.

Office of the Dean of Students

The Office of the Dean of Students (DOS) aims to support NJIT students through programs, advisement, and advocacy. They oversee different areas including implementation of the Code of Student Conduct and academic integrity, policies under Title IX and sexual misconduct, student excusals, and support and general advisement. To learn more about how DOS can support you and address your concerns, visit njit.edu/dos.

Student Health Services

NJIT Student Health Services are available every weekday at St. Michael’s Primary and Specialty Care Center located on Central Avenue. The clinic offers walk-in medical services only, and students can call (973)-596-3621 in advance to inquire about approximate wait times. On weekends, or in case of medical emergencies, students can dial 911 or visit St. Michael’s Medical Center or University Hospital, the two closest hospitals to campus. Urgent care centers are also located nearby for non-emergent concerns. For more information, check out njit.edu/healthservices/general-information.

Department of Public Safety

The NJIT Department of Public Safety is located on the first level of the Summit Street Parking Deck and provides police protection 24/7.

Here are some of their tips for staying safe on campus: Save emergency phone numbers on your personal cell phone

Familiarize yourself with the locations of campus emergency (Blue Light) telephones and how to use them.

Learn where other emergency telephones are located throughout campus.

Ensure that you have subscribed to the Campus-Wide Notification System on campus.

Important contacts: For emergencies, dial 9-1-1

To report crime information, call 973-596-3111

For general information, call 973-596-3120 or 973-596-3116

Miscellaneous Information

Libraries

The Van Houten Library is located on Central Avenue and is open until 2 a.m. on weekdays. Students can reserve study rooms, use the computers and printers, and access catalogs. iPads and laptops are also available on loan at the Van Houten Library. For more information, stop by its front desk or visit library.njit.edu.

The Littman Library is located on the fourth floor of Weston Hall; it contains computers, scanners, and printers, as well as print materials on topics related to architecture and design.

The Gil Glass Library is located on the second floor of the Honors Residence Hall and has books and computers available for Honors Scholars.

Lockers

Sign up for a locker assignment at the Campus Center Information Desk to keep some of your belongings on campus during the semester! Just bring your NJIT student ID card and a combination lock to get started. More information can be found at njit.edu/commuters.

Highlander Hub & Clubs

Interested in keeping up with campus events and programming? Check out Highlander Hub, NJIT’s online platform for events and organizations. All NJIT students can view and join student organizations, as well as departmental events at highlanderhub.com. You can also keep up by downloading the Corq app at corqapp.com.