The Vector
Amazon office lobby in New York | Photo from Karsten Moran | The New York Times
The Federal Trade Commission Thinks Amazon Is a Monopoly
October 12, 2023
Dianne Feinstein and her family following her election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 | Photo from Associated Press
Timeline of Eminent Dianne Feinstein
October 12, 2023
View of Sussex Park, located at the intersection of Central and Sussex avenues
NJIT Campus Goes Green
October 12, 2023
Robert and Nadine Menendez arrive for a court appearance on Sept. 27, 2023 | Photo from Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Explaining the Bob Menendez Indictment
October 8, 2023
Nurses strike outside RWJUH in New Brunswick, NJ | Photo from Patti Sapone | NJ Advance Media
Nurses Strike at RWJUH
October 8, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 12, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
February 10, 2021
Members of the Swim Club in action
Club Spotlight: The Swim Club
October 12, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
October 12, 2023
A Look Behind New Student Orientation
October 8, 2023
Jersey Cru Fall 2022 retreat | Photo from Jersey Metro Cru
Club Spotlight: NJIT Cru
September 29, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Touring the Brick City
September 29, 2023
Humanities Classes Aren’t Just Easy As
October 12, 2023
Dear Highlander: I absolutely flunked my first college exam
October 12, 2023
View of the bridge between the Campus Center and Fenster Hall
There’s More to a College Than Its Ranking
October 8, 2023
Photo taken from a UCAN rally at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 17, 2022
We Are NJIT’s Academic Workers, and Enough Is Enough
September 29, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Summer Deserves a Longer Shout-Out
September 29, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 12, 2023
Live Shows Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Nights
October 12, 2023
Image from Spotify
Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’: A Lustrous, Grand Debut
October 12, 2023
Image from Spotify
‘GUTS’ Is a Ravishing Record
October 8, 2023
Image from Spotify
Tinashe’s ‘BB/ANG3L’: A Dimension Of Desire
October 8, 2023
The Vector
The Vector

Arwa Ouali, Staff WriterOctober 12, 2023
Dianne Feinstein and her family following her election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 | Photo from Associated Press

Democratic senator from California Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving United States senator, longest-serving female senator, and oldest sitting United States senator at the time of her death, passed away at the age of 90 in her Washington D.C. home in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 29. She leaves behind her daughter Katherine Feinstein and a legacy that will continue to be discussed.  

Before becoming a senator, Feinstein began her career in 1969 as the San Francisco County Supervisor. In 1978, after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, she became the mayor of San Francisco. She served for eight years after being reelected.  

Feinstein then aimed for Congress and announced her run for the Senate. She was elected in 1992 for her first term. In May of 1994, she and many other senators worked to write a bill and garner support to ban assault weapons. Her advocacy against the sale of assault weapons remained one of her main priorities, along with restructuring immigration laws, the Dream Act and protection of the children of immigrants, and programs to protect farmers and agriculture. 

She continued to run and be reelected until her death in 2023. In her final years, her ability to serve was brought into question because of her health and medical conditions that she faced, which caused her to take extended periods of time off. Feinstein’s vacant seat will be replaced by a new senator, Laphonza Butler, appointed by California governor Gavin Newsom, who will serve for the remainder of Feinstein’s term. 
The Federal Trade Commission Thinks Amazon Is a Monopoly
NJIT Campus Goes Green
Explaining the Bob Menendez Indictment
Nurses Strike at RWJUH
Homecoming concert takes place in the Wellness and Events Center in Fall 2022
Concert Comes Home to Spring Semester
Douar Agadir, Morocco, following September 2023 earthquakes | Photo from alyaoum24 | CC-BY-3.0
Environmental Disasters Rock North Africa
About the Contributor
Arwa Ouali, Staff Writer
The Vector
