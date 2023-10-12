Club Spotlight: The Swim Club

If you’re looking for a splash of having fun, being in an inclusive community, and learning or perfecting water skills, NJIT’s Swim Club may be the place for you! The organization may be only a few years old, but it provides a space for anyone remotely interested in swimming.

NJIT has a men’s swim team as a varsity sport, but for some, that may be too much of a commitment to follow through in the midst of homework, exams, and the general day-to-day academic rigor. The Swim Club includes all genders, and the most common people involved are casual swimmers. However, it also provides lessons and tips for beginner swimmers interested in strengthening or learning new skills.

“Our public relations manager, Wendell Emile, learned how to swim from the club, and now he’s part of our eboard. He came a long way,” said Michael Gallo, president of the organization and fourth-year computer science major. “We aim for good health, fun, and friendships.”

“Similar to working out at the gym, swimming is more fun when you have someone to talk between sets, share techniques and experiences, set goals and work towards it together,” said Yusuf Ozkan, third-year electrical engineering graduate student.

He enjoys swimming more than going to the gym because the water feels so refreshing and calming. “It cools you down during workouts. You don’t get sweaty and sticky from sweat,” he added. “Swimming engages multiple muscle groups while protecting joints. It also requires you to focus on your breathing during the whole workout.”

Yuri Kulchytskyi, third-year computer science major, had his expectations exceeded after joining the club. While he isn’t new to the sport himself, he stated, “I was impressed with how there are dedicated teachers for those who don’t know how to swim or want to brush up on an element.”

Many students expected the organization to be more focused on the workouts and sets, but they learned quickly that it wasn’t the case. “It was more about connecting with people while enjoying the pool, and of course, learning different techniques from colleagues,” Carlos Higueros, third-year computer science major, mentioned.

“Not only did I meet new friends, but I was able to learn more about myself,” said third-year data science major Gabriel Orbe, vice president of the club. “Some of my favorite parts of the Swim Club include the sense of community between all of the members, the events we have, and the ability to better yourself personally and physically through swimming.”

One of the organization’s signature events is playing water polo once or twice a semester. Other plans entail collaborating with other clubs and involving a pool obstacle course, pool party, and movie night.

“It’s always a harmless and judgment-free environment, where people are free to hang out and learn to swim,” said Jiro Dela Cruz, first-year mechanical engineering technology major. “Between the friendly leaders and the music playing during club hours, it’s easy to stop swimming and just soak it all in while relaxing.”

Gallo is excited to lead the organization this year, as the Swim Club recently introduced its new mascot, Freddie the Flamingo. The club meets at the Joel and Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center pool on Mondays from 4–5:20 p.m. and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Get connected with the club on its Instagram @theswimclubnjit, Highlander Hub page at https://njit.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/swimclub, and Discord server at https://discord.gg/RD3CAbY94N.