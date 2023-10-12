Latest Stories
Dear Highlander: I absolutely flunked my first college exam

Areej Qamar, Executive EditorOctober 12, 2023

Dear Highlander, 

I studied so much and felt confident, but I absolutely flunked my first college exam.

I have no idea where I went wrong — I’ve never studied nearly as much as I did for this exam. I was so certain I had done amazing after handing in my exam, so it was a bit of a shock to see that I had scored less than the class average. Now, I am so disappointed in myself. The exams are only going to get more difficult, and I have no idea what to do. 

Sincerely, 

Feeling Disheartened

 

Dear Feeling Disheartened, 

We’ve all been there at some point — I personally recall my first-year self walking into a midterm exam with the swagger of a superhero entering a battle. My notes felt like mere props, I had confidence oozing out of every single pore, and I waltzed out of the exam like a boss. Fast forward a few days, and I found myself wishing that “Exam 1 has been graded” Canvas notification had a jumpscare warning. Less than the class average? How could this have happened? What do I do now?  

First things first, it is okay and only natural to feel disappointed. After all, you’ve just been slapped across the face with a wet spaghetti noodle of academic humility. Embrace failure like it’s the latest fashion trend. Failure is not the end; it’s a stepping stone on your academic runway. Let it be your muse for improvement. You need to accept that this exam grade is reality and figure out your next move.  

To cope with this academic plot twist, it is time for you to adopt the persona of an inquisitive scholar. Grab a cup of tea or coffee, park yourself in the library, and ponder your exam strategies. Did you spend too much time on that one tricky question? Did you misinterpret the question stems? Is there a topic you have a false understanding of? Perhaps you forgot to wear your lucky socks — it happens! 

Now, head on over to your professor’s office hours armed with questions about mistakes you made on your exam. It sometimes takes a great deal of courage to admit that you need assistance, but seeking help is a step in the right direction. Don’t be shy — reach out to your professors, teaching assistants, and academic advisors for guidance and support.  

Consider switching up your study approach, and explore the different resources available to you — past exams, free tutoring services, and much more. Have you considered forming a study group with your classmates? You never know when one of your fellow academicians might drop a nugget of wisdom that changes the game. 

At the end of the day, remember that college isn’t all about grades. This is just one plot twist in your academic journey and the perfect chance for you to learn and grow. Keep your head high, continue working hard, and go crush that next exam! 

Sincerely,  

A Fellow Highlander 
