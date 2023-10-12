Circulating+the+Sports+Sphere

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins Offensive Explosions

Besides the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are next on the list as the most enticing teams to watch. Not only did the teams come into the season with huge expectations on their shoulders, but both have lived up to reality.

The Dolphins did have a poorly played game recently, even though they still amassed 24 points, but in the third week of the season, they scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos. Many thought the only important parts of the offense were Dolphins wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but making the team even more mind-blowing are their running backs Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert. Even though Hill made 150 yards against the Broncos, Achane, and Mostert combined for nearly 300 yards and seven touchdowns together.

Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, had four touchdown passes and over 300 yards in the Broncos game, while totaling over 1,300 yards and 9 touchdowns in four other games. Even while Waddle has missed a couple of games, the team has been able to find other wide receivers like Braxton Berrios, Alec Ingold, and Drew Sample.

While they have gotten a lot of yards, so have the Houston Texans, led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud who has thrown no interceptions for over 1,000 yards. But the bigger story is the team’s first- and second-year receivers, Tank Dell and Nico Collins, who have absolutely been shredding secondaries. Collins has 436 yards in four games with two 150-yard games, while on the other side, Dell had a 150-yard game as well as 267 yards on the season.

These two were expected to have fewer catches than wide receiver Robert Woods, who also has 18 catches for 191 yards, but Woods has turned into the fifth-best offensive threat on the team. Running back Dameon Pierce has 181 yards in three starts this season, and tight end Dalton Shultz got into his normal form last week after catching three passes for 42 and a touchdown.

2023 ICC World Cup Predictions

As the International Cricket Council World Cup is starting, there is a lot of excitement for the 10 best teams in the world to go head-to-head to hold up the greatest cricket trophy of all time. Here are my predictions for the World Cup for each team and the finals prediction as well by win-loss.

Australia: 8-0 India: 7-1 England: 6-2 South Africa: 6-2 New Zealand: 5-3 Sri Lanka: 4-4 Bangladesh: 3-5 Pakistan: 2-6 Afghanistan: 1-7 Netherlands: 1-7

Finals: Australia vs. South Africa

Win by Prediction: South Africa wins by 5 wickets

Leading Runs Scorer: Quinton de Kock scores 530 runs

MVP: Quinton De Kock (South Africa)

Leading Wicket Taker: Kagiso Rabada with 14 (South Africa)