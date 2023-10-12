Latest Stories
Amazon office lobby in New York | Photo from Karsten Moran | The New York Times
The Federal Trade Commission Thinks Amazon Is a Monopoly
October 12, 2023
Dianne Feinstein and her family following her election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 | Photo from Associated Press
Timeline of Eminent Dianne Feinstein
October 12, 2023
View of Sussex Park, located at the intersection of Central and Sussex avenues
NJIT Campus Goes Green
October 12, 2023
Robert and Nadine Menendez arrive for a court appearance on Sept. 27, 2023 | Photo from Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Explaining the Bob Menendez Indictment
October 8, 2023
Nurses strike outside RWJUH in New Brunswick, NJ | Photo from Patti Sapone | NJ Advance Media
Nurses Strike at RWJUH
October 8, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 12, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
February 10, 2021
Members of the Swim Club in action
Club Spotlight: The Swim Club
October 12, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
October 12, 2023
A Look Behind New Student Orientation
October 8, 2023
Jersey Cru Fall 2022 retreat | Photo from Jersey Metro Cru
Club Spotlight: NJIT Cru
September 29, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Touring the Brick City
September 29, 2023
Humanities Classes Aren’t Just Easy As
October 12, 2023
Dear Highlander: I absolutely flunked my first college exam
October 12, 2023
View of the bridge between the Campus Center and Fenster Hall
There’s More to a College Than Its Ranking
October 8, 2023
Photo taken from a UCAN rally at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 17, 2022
We Are NJIT’s Academic Workers, and Enough Is Enough
September 29, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Summer Deserves a Longer Shout-Out
September 29, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 12, 2023
Live Shows Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Nights
October 12, 2023
Image from Spotify
Victoria Monét’s ‘Jaguar II’: A Lustrous, Grand Debut
October 12, 2023
Image from Spotify
‘GUTS’ Is a Ravishing Record
October 8, 2023
Image from Spotify
Tinashe’s ‘BB/ANG3L’: A Dimension Of Desire
October 8, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere

Neev Chopra, Staff WriterOctober 12, 2023
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins Offensive Explosions 

Besides the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are next on the list as the most enticing teams to watch. Not only did the teams come into the season with huge expectations on their shoulders, but both have lived up to reality. 

The Dolphins did have a poorly played game recently, even though they still amassed 24 points, but in the third week of the season, they scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos. Many thought the only important parts of the offense were Dolphins wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but making the team even more mind-blowing are their running backs Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert. Even though Hill made 150 yards against the Broncos, Achane, and Mostert combined for nearly 300 yards and seven touchdowns together. 

Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, had four touchdown passes and over 300 yards in the Broncos game, while totaling over 1,300 yards and 9 touchdowns in four other games. Even while Waddle has missed a couple of games, the team has been able to find other wide receivers like Braxton Berrios, Alec Ingold, and Drew Sample.  

While they have gotten a lot of yards, so have the Houston Texans, led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud who has thrown no interceptions for over 1,000 yards. But the bigger story is the team’s first- and second-year receivers, Tank Dell and Nico Collins, who have absolutely been shredding secondaries. Collins has 436 yards in four games with two 150-yard games, while on the other side, Dell had a 150-yard game as well as 267 yards on the season.  

These two were expected to have fewer catches than wide receiver Robert Woods, who also has 18 catches for 191 yards, but Woods has turned into the fifth-best offensive threat on the team. Running back Dameon Pierce has 181 yards in three starts this season, and tight end Dalton Shultz got into his normal form last week after catching three passes for 42 and a touchdown. 

2023 ICC World Cup Predictions  

As the International Cricket Council World Cup is starting, there is a lot of excitement for the 10 best teams in the world to go head-to-head to hold up the greatest cricket trophy of all time. Here are my predictions for the World Cup for each team and the finals prediction as well by win-loss. 

  1. Australia: 8-0 
  2. India: 7-1
  3. England: 6-2
  4. South Africa: 6-2  
  5. New Zealand: 5-3 
  6. Sri Lanka: 4-4
  7. Bangladesh: 3-5
  8. Pakistan: 2-6
  9. Afghanistan: 1-7
  10. Netherlands: 1-7

Finals: Australia vs. South Africa 

Win by Prediction: South Africa wins by 5 wickets 

Leading Runs Scorer: Quinton de Kock scores 530 runs 

MVP: Quinton De Kock (South Africa) 

Leading Wicket Taker: Kagiso Rabada with 14 (South Africa) 
Neev Chopra, Staff Writer
