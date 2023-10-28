Latest Stories
The War against Mosquitoes Continues
The War against Mosquitoes Continues
October 28, 2023
Amazon office lobby in New York | Photo from Karsten Moran | The New York Times
The Federal Trade Commission Thinks Amazon Is a Monopoly
October 12, 2023
Dianne Feinstein and her family following her election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 | Photo from Associated Press
Timeline of Eminent Dianne Feinstein
October 12, 2023
View of Sussex Park, located at the intersection of Central and Sussex avenues
NJIT Campus Goes Green
October 12, 2023
Robert and Nadine Menendez arrive for a court appearance on Sept. 27, 2023 | Photo from Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Explaining the Bob Menendez Indictment
October 8, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 28, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 12, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Photo from OpenAI
ChatGPT Updates Draw Curiosity and Caution
October 28, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
October 28, 2023
Members of the Swim Club in action
Club Spotlight: The Swim Club
October 12, 2023
A Look Behind New Student Orientation
October 8, 2023
Jersey Cru Fall 2022 retreat | Photo from Jersey Metro Cru
Club Spotlight: NJIT Cru
September 29, 2023
Dear Highlander, My boo just ghosted me
October 28, 2023
Affirmative Action: Good Intentions with Bad Results
October 28, 2023
The Gravity of Affirmative Action
October 28, 2023
Humanities Classes Aren’t Just Easy As
October 12, 2023
Dear Highlander: I absolutely flunked my first college exam
October 12, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 28, 2023
Image from Spotify
‘Fast Car’ Cruises on the Charts
October 28, 2023
Image from IMDb
‘Talk to Me’: A Silence-Inducing Fright
October 28, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 12, 2023
Live Shows Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Nights
Live Shows Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Nights
October 12, 2023
The War against Mosquitoes Continues

David Juarez, Staff Writer
October 28, 2023
The+War+against+Mosquitoes+Continues

Aug. 20 is marked as World Mosquito Day, the anniversary of the day on which British physician Sir Ronald Ross discovered the connection between the presence of mosquitoes and the transmission of malaria. As the United States, and the rest of the north hemisphere, approaches the colder weather, many residents can sigh in relief, knowing that they have survived another summer of being tormented by pesky blood-sucking mosquitoes. In colder temperatures, most no longer worry about putting on repellant when going outside or have to fight the urge to scratch the ever-itchy bump on mosquito bites.  

However, due to changes in the climate and environment around the world, mosquitoes — and the malaria parasite — are being introduced to new populations. According to the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain genus of mosquito, called Anopheles or marsh mosquitoes. This genus contains over 460 mosquito species, of which hundreds feed on humans.  

People who are infected with malaria tend to have high fevers, chills, and flu-like symptoms; the disease can be lethal, with over 600,000 people dying of malaria in 2021, according to the World Health Organization. Malaria does not spread like the cold or the flu, but rather through infected female Anopheles mosquitos. These female mosquitos draw parasites from the blood of infected people when they get hungry, and during their next meal, they deposit these parasites into an unsuspecting individual. 

This year alone, malaria cases have been recorded in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Maryland. The CDC reports that malaria was eliminated as a public health threat in the United States in the mid-1950s, and the World Health Organization certified the United States malaria-free in 1970. While there are 2,000 cases of malaria reported in the United States annually, most of them are classified as having been contracted outside of the country. 

 Several scientists are researching new ways to combat malaria, with some of the most recent research coming from the team of Johns Hopkins researcher Dr. Marcelo Jacobs-Lorena, a professor emeritus in molecular microbiology and immunology. His research focuses on a naturally occurring bacteria that can be used to suppress the development of parasites within mosquitos that develop malaria, effectively stopping the transmission of the disease to humans. By harnessing this bacterium, scientists can develop a cost-efficient method to stop the spread of malaria. 

While there is no need for panic about malaria at the moment, the CDC has issued a public health advisory with recommendations the public can take to keep themselves safe. Some possible precautions include using of insect repellent, wearing loose-fitted, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and making sure that any items in the household that may contain water are turned over once a week. Because mosquitos lay eggs near water, allowing items like buckets, birdbaths, and pools to contain water will result in an increased chance of mosquitos laying eggs in their vicinity. 
Photo from UCAN
Talks between UCAN and NJIT Shift after Initial Contract Request Surpasses One Year of Negotiations
Douar Agadir, Morocco, following September 2023 earthquakes | Photo from alyaoum24 | CC-BY-3.0
Environmental Disasters Rock North Africa
Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii following August 2023 wildfires | Photo from Paula Ramon | Getty Images
Hawaii Wildfires Devastate Island
View from Prudential Headquarters in Newark | Photo from Derek Jensen | CC-BY-SA-3.0
Building Newark's Future
The Red Zone installation, located in the Campus Center gallery
The Red Zone
NJITs Campus
Trends in College Enrollment
