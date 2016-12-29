NJIT is home to many resources for its students, and one place where one can always find support is the Center for Student Success (CSS). Located in Fenster Hall room 260, the center oversees many important programs for students. Many students, like myself, are unaware of how much the Center for Student Success really does.

One of my first visits to the center served the purpose of a schedule change. Little did I know that the scope of the Center for Student Success was much larger. Within the center, there are several services and departments, one of which is the Advising Success Center (ASC, pronounced “ask”). The ASC is a relatively new initiative, as it opened in July of 2013. Dr. Sarah Vandermark, the current executive director of CSS, was originally the director of ASC. This program is critical for engineering science students (undeclared engineering majors) or CSLA (College of Science & Liberal Arts) undeclared majors. Also, the ASC provides guidance to students who are considering changing majors or are in the process of doing so. Furthermore, it assists students on probation as well as spring semester admits.

Students can make appointments with advisors at the ASC, and there are walk-in hours as well. Typically, the advisor that meets with students will also be their freshmen seminar leader, allowing for a more personal relationship between the advisor and the advisee. Advisors will meet with students from the beginning of the semester, so they are able to know students earlier on. More recently, Peer Advisor Liaisons (PALs) have begun to work with students who visit the ASC. The peer-to-peer interaction truly benefits students, as they may be more comfortable discussing their concerns with other students that have had a similar experience.

The Center for Student Success is not just a bunch of acronyms – it also oversees placement testing, the Pre-Calculus Summer Boot Camp, New Student Orientation, the Learning Center, and Disability Support Services. Some of these other programs also involve older students helping out their peers. For example, at freshmen orientation, many of the events were coordinated by upperclassmen, or “Peer Leaders.” From my own experience, the peer leaders were incredibly supportive and helpful, answering my questions and really making me feel welcomed at NJIT. In addition, the Learning Center (whose physical office is in Kupfrian Hall) has tutors that are older students. It is easy for students to be involved through any of the various programs the CSS runs and really make a difference on campus.

Overall, the Center for Student Success provides so much for students at NJIT. Dr. Vandermark sees its mission in “putting students first” and making sure they are welcomed. All of the staff at the Center are extremely friendly and will know where to direct you for help with nearly any issue. So anytime you have a question, want someone to talk to, or are just feeling confused, stop by the Center for Student Success.

Contact the ASC: asc@njit.edu