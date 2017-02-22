India- The Indian Space Research Organization or ISRO has been successful in launching 104 satellites from a single rocket. The previous record was held by Russia which sent 37 satellites in a single rocket in 2014. Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, head of the Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation, said “it’s going to a big deal…it shows the level of sophistication of India’s Space Programs,” before the launch.

India, China and Japan show ambition with their space explorations planned to be executed in 2017. Countries with less influence than these super powers, such as South Korea, are also trying to make their mark in the field.

Pakistan- The southern Pakistani city of Sehwan Sharif saw a suicide bombing on a shrine, killing 88 people. The attack took place on Thursday at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, and the number of people injured has reached 200. The military says that the terrorists have ties to Afghanistan.

Of a death count of 88 people total, 16 were women and 24 were children between the ages of 4 and 8, as reported by Dr. Zahid Hussain, a hospital official from the area.

England- The online petition signed by over a million British people to cancel Donald Trump visit to the United Kingdom has been officially declined by the government.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office posted on the petition’s web page on Tuesday saying, “it recognizes the strong views of the signatories but does not support it.” The statement also said that the invite “reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdoms.”

Germany- Professor Thomas Doring, the curator of the Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum in Braunschweig, Germany has discovered that “the Braunschweig terrier”, a chalk rendering of a dog, has been credited to Dutch master Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn of the 17th century. The discovery follows almost 250 years of display under the name of German painter, Johann Melchior Roos.

The drawing has been a part of the museum’s collection since 1770, but the error was not realized until two years ago during the process of cataloging the museum’s 10,000 drawings for a digital archive.

Nigeria- The Socio-Economic Right Accountability Project (SERAP) wrote an open letter to the White House claiming that the US is withholding Nigerian funds worth $500 million.

The open letter read- “(We urge) the administration to attach and release to Nigeria some $500 million worth of US-based proceeds of corruption traced to former Nigerian dictator General Sani Abacha,”

Due to the United States’ position as a signatory to the UN Convention Against Corruption, SERAP states that the United States must “promptly initiate civil asset forfeiture proceedings” and return the stolen funds to Nigeria.