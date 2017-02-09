Obituary: Adam Irvine Jr.

NJIT mourns the loss of 26 year old Adam Irvine Jr. on January 29, who was found dead in his room in Laurel Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Originally from Belvidere, New Jersey, Irvine had initially attended the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia to pursue a degree in Pharmacy.

He received his Associates of Science in Math and Science from Raritan Valley Community College, and transferred to NJIT with junior credit standing, pursuing a degree in biochemistry. Irvine made the Dean’s List after his first semester at NJIT.

Katherine Carter, a spokesperson for Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, said the autopsy and toxicology reports have not been complete 2, “the cause of death does appear to be a drug overdose.”

Taylor Picillo, who described himself as one of Irvine’s close friends, said: “He enjoyed going to auctions and buying antiques, and then reselling them.” Irvine also enjoyed walking along the beach, abandoned warehouses, and fields with a metal detector. He also had a fish tank and cared for a beta fish in his dorm room.

Picillo added: “He was really bright, really smart and dedicated to his studies. He told me he had a 3.8 or 3.9 GPA, and he took a bunch of difficult biology and chemistry classes last semester. It’s such a shame, he’s young.”

Students are invited to attend a gathering Wednesday, February 1 between 2:30-4:00 PM in the Central King Building Room 106. Counselors from C-CAPS will be present to provide support.