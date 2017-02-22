Percussion Performances at NJIT this Friday

On Friday February 24nd at 11:30 in the Campus Center Atrium New York City percussionist Ed Shea will give a percussion performance with a question and answer session.

Mr. Shea will explore three areas of percussion: snare drum, Timpani and mallet percussion (Xylophone and Vibraphone). Included in the program will be two duets with violinist Mary Babiarz. The overall purpose of the performance is to educate the audience on the subtleties and magic of percussion techniques and the possibilities of new sounds that these instruments can make.

Shea plays on Broadway most recently in Holiday-Inn and Newsies. He has engaged in international tours with Chorus Line and Jesus Christ Superstar and performs with such celebrities as Paul Anka, Lou Rawls, Frank Sinatra, the Four Tops, Eubie Blake and many others.

Mary Babiarz plays with the Johnny Mathis Orchestra and the Papermill Playhouse Orchestra. She was selected as volunteer of the year for her work with Stepping Stones- a school for Down Syndrome children.