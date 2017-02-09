The Death of Obamacare?

With the inauguration of now-President, Donald Trump, we will be seeing some unprecedented changes transpiring within the political scene. Among the plethora of campaign promises, President Trump has vowed to repeal Obamacare. The sudden repeal of the law may prove to be disastrous; as of right now, only President Trump, his cabinet, and advisors are the only ones who know of the plan to supersede Obamacare. It is disconcerting to many individuals that the plan that is to be instituted by President Trump might be only in its formative stages. The fact of the matter still stands that many of Trump’s copious campaign promises prove to be half-baked ideas, whose feasibilities are under scrutiny and contention.

Obamacare is a moniker for the Affordable Care Act. The law itself has proved to be very effective, contrary to the opinions that are being disseminated throughout the mainstream media. As of 2016, about 8.6% of Americans lacked health insurance – which is an amazing percentage, as these record numbers of insured Americans have not been seen in a substantial amount of time. The actual facets of the law are a vestige of its former self. Before President Obama signed the bill into law, several drafts of the bill were debated on the floor in Congress, struck down several times, re-written, and made palatable for the bill’s former opponents. The ideal was to have an almost socialized health care system, a system that has proved to be effective in countries like the U.K. and Denmark. Because of the initial bill’s opposition however, after several ameliorations the bill did not resemble anything like the initial plan. Regardless, almost 92% of Americans are insured – the heightened statistics relative to previous years proved to be a small victory.

President Trump has promised “insurance for everybody,” which does raise some intriguing questions. If Trump’s healthcare plan truly becomes ubiquitous, does that not sound like a socialized system? If a spontaneous repeal of the law were to occur, is there a contingency plan? What does sections of the new plan relay? How does it affect American citizens and their current coverage? What does it mean for healthcare professionals and those attempting to establish themselves within the healthcare industry? President Trump‘s overall be unveiling his plan in due time.