A Collection of Subtweets

March 24, 2017 Prasanna Tati Campus Life 0

Each week, students send anonymous text, email, and phone responses to our weekly ‘Collections’ prompt. Send us your response for next week’s prompt: What’s the weirdest personal detail a professor has shared with you? Please use appropriate pronouns to protect identities. Email us at managing-editor@njitvector.com with the subject line ‘Collections’ or text/call us at 973-384- 1895.

Note: All responses are posted exactly as they were received. Understand there is an unwritten [sic] after every possibly erroneous (or not) response. Forward slashes are inserted to indicate line breaks.

“To be honest I don’t think she’s that hot, but she’s good looking”

“Graduate and never come back.”

“Less talk a little more action”

“Will he? Won’t he?”

“When your girl pays for your date and you have enough money for GDS the next day.”

