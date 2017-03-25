Men’s Fencing Sends 12 Fencers to Represent NJIT at NCAA Regionals

NEWARK, NJ—The NJIT men’s fencing team will have 12 fencers representing NJIT at the 2017 Mid-Atlantic/South Regional Fencing Championships to be hosted by Lafayette College in Easton, PA, on Saturday, March 11.

The men will have five athletes competing in the men’s foil – Henrique Marques (seeded #6), Simon Rizell (seeded #9), David Kong (seeded #14), Nicholas Concepcion (seeded #19) and Chris Saulys (seeded #21).

Henrique Marques a junior from São Paulo, Brazil combined for a 24-12 overall mark this season. Marques recorded a 12-6 mark at the Elite Penn Invitational and went 5-1 at the MACFA B vs. C Invitational hosted by NJIT. Marques picked up a pair of wins against #5 Norte Dame, #17 Yale, #8 Penn and #3 Princeton.

Junior Simon Rizell, from Gothenburg, Sweden, combined for a 66-15 overall record on the season. Rizell is coming off a strong performance at the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association (MACFA) Championships, going undefeated (14-0) on A foil strip pool play earning the first seed position into the elimination round. With wins over Rutgers and Yeshiva junior Rizell beat teammate Nicholas Concepcion in the semifinals, before winning against Cornell in the finals.

Rizell went 9-0 at the MACFA A vs. B Invitational with wins over TCNJ, Cornell and Rutgers. He went undefeated at the Eric Sollee Invitational (15-0), picking up wins against Brown, Yeshiva, Hunter, Boston College and Brandeis. NJIT hosted the MACFA B vs. C Invitational, where Rizell combined for a 12-1 overall mark, picking up three wins against William & Mary, Haverford and two against Johns Hopkins, Navy and UMD.

Senior David Kong posted a 43-23 overall mark, picking up 10 wins at the Elite Penn Invitational and went 6-2 at the MACFA B vs. C Invitational with a pair of wins over Haverford and Johns Hopkins.

Sophomore Nicholas Concepcion recorded a 58-15 overall mark this season and recorded a third-place finish at the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association (MACFA) Championships. Conception advanced to the elimination round with a 13-1 overall record and seeded fifth, before falling to NJIT’s Rizell in the semifinals.

Concepcion combined for an 8-1 mark at the MACFA A vs. B, sweeping TCNJ and Rutgers while picking up a pair of wins against Cornell. He recorded an 8-2 record at the Eric Sollee Invitational and followed up with a perfect 9-0 mark at the MACFA B Round Robin. At the MACFA B vs. C Invitational, hosted by NJIT, Conception went 6-1 win three wins against William & Mark and a pair of wins against UMD.

Sophomore Chris Saulys recorded a 32-14 overall mark. He finished with eight wins at the Philadelphia Invitational, blanking Lafayette and picking up a pair of wins against Duke and UNC. He went undefeated, 7-0, at the MACFA B Round Robin and combined for a 4-0 record at the MACFA B vs. C, sweeping Navy.

In the men’s epee completion, NJIT will have four athletes competing – Eduardo Ezcurra (seeded #9), Tristan Decker (seeded #14), Ryan Hrapsky (seeded #16) and Gal Gluhic (seeded #18).

Junior Eduardo Ezcurra went 54-19 this season and is coming off a third-place performance at the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association (MACFA) Championships. Ezcura went 11-3 in A strip pool play and was seeded first going into the elimination round, falling to Jimmy Ferraiolo of Hunter in the semifinals.

Ezcurra went 9-3 at the Elite Penn Invitational, sweeping #5 Norte Dame and #17 Yale while picking up a pair of wins against #1 Columbia. At the Eric Sollee Invitational, he finished 13-2, recording three wins against Hunter, Yeshiva and Brandeis.

He recorded a 9-0 mark at the MACFA B vs. C Invitational with wins against William & Mary, Navy and UMD.

Sophomore Tristan Decker combined for a 33-18 overall mark, including a 9-4 record at the MACFA Championships. Decker combined for a 10-4 mark at the Eric Sollee Invitational and 9-0 record at the MACFA B vs. C.

Senior Ryan Hrapsky combined for a 63-31 overall mark on the epee strip. At the MACFA Championships, Hrapsky placed eleventh going 11-3 on the B strip, before falling to Haverford’s Eric Gardner in the first round.

Hrapsky finished 9-0 at the MACFA A vs. B with wins over TCNJ, Cornell and Rutgers, 7-0 at the Eric Sollee Invitational and 6-3 at the MACFA B vs. C Invitational, including a 3-0 victory against William & Mary.

Gal Gluhic concluded his junior campaign with a 46-26 overall record. He went 9-3 at the Elite Penn Invitational, including a 3-0 win against #7 Yale while picking up a pair of wins against #5 Norte Dame, #1 Columbia and #8 Penn. Gluhic combined for a 7-2 overall record at the Eric Solle Invitational recording a pair of wins against Brown and Hunter and followed up with a 9-2 mark at the MACFA B Round Robin, blanking Army and Hunter.

Three fencers will represent NJIT in the men’s sabre – Thomas Slawinski (seeded #18), Cole Degeorges (seeded #23) and Tristan Quinton (seeded #31).

Freshman Thomas Slawinski combined for a 52-37 overall mark, including a first place, finish at the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association (MACFA) Championships, combining for a 10-4 record in the A strip pool play. Slawinski was seeded fourth heading into elimination rounds and collected wins over Army, Hunter and Haverford in the final round.

Slawinski went 13-2 at the Eric Sollee Invitational, posting 3-0 wins against Brown, Yeshiva, Hunter and a pair of wins against Boston College and Brandeis. He went 8-1 at the MACFA B Round Robin, topping Stevens and Yeshiva, 3-0, and going 2-1 against Hunter. At the MACFA B vs. C, Slawinski recorded a 7-2 mark with wins over Haverford, Johns Hopkins and Navy.

Junior Cole Degeorges combined for a 64-52 overall mark, including a 12-2 mark in the MACFA Championships in B strip pool play. He lost to Navy in the first round of elimination placing 10th overall in men’s saber.

Degeorges went 11-4 at the MACFA A vs. B and Eric Solle Invitational. He followed up his performance with a 10-2 mark at the MACFA B Round Robin.

Sophomore Tristan Quinton combined for a 46-26 overall record, including a 13-1 performance at the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Fencing Association (MACFA) Championships. He picked up eight wins at the MACFA A vs. B and an undefeated mark, 6-0, at the MACFA B Round Robin.

There are 4 rounds at Regionals.

Round 1

The top 12 fencers have a bye

4 pools of 6 fencers

12 fencers advance

Quarterfinals

4 pools of 6

18 fencers advance

Semifinals

3 pools of 6

12 fencers advance

Finals

1 pool of 12