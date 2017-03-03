Public Safety Blotter

2/17/17

1:45 PM Student reported items were taken from his vehicle that was parked on James and Boyden.

He stated the front door is unable to be secured. Items taken included a laptop, backpack,

phone charger, Gold Frat Badge and miscellaneous notebooks.

3:09 PM Student reported textbooks were taken from rooms 215 and 515 in Cullimore Hall.

2/19/17

6:54 PM Student was arrested in Laurel Hall for Possession of CDS.

2/20/17

8:30 PM Officers assisted in escorting a disorderly person from a NJ Transit Bus.

2/21/17

10:18 PM A non-affiliate was arrested for an Open Warrant out of Elizabeth at New and Newark Streets.

The suspect was processed and released with a pending new court date.

2/22/17

9:19 PM A non-affiliate was arrested for the Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

subsequent to officers conducting a Motor Vehicle Stop on New Street.

2/23/17

9:14 AM A student reported he was playing a Vanguard card game in the Atrium and left playing cards

unattended. When he returned, the cards and storage boxes were missing from the table. The

estimated value of the items is $130.00.

4:48 PM Officers arrested a student in Cypress Hall for the Possession of CDS. He was processed

and released with a court date.

9:53 PM Two non-affiliates were issued summonses for Open Containers on MLK Blvd and Orange Street.