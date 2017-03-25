Women’s Fencing Sends 4 Fencers to Represent NJIT at NCAA Fencing Regional

NEWARK, NJ—The NJIT women’s fencing team will have four fencers representing NJIT at the 2017 Mid-Atlantic/South Regional Fencing Championships to be hosted by Lafayette College in Easton, PA, on Saturday, March 11.
NJIT will have two fencers competing in the women’s foil – Jule Shigihara (seeded #11) and Cristina Garcia Mendicino (seeded #27), while Julia Garcia (seeded #5) and Maria Sztan (seeded #22) will competing in the women’s epee.
Junior Jule Shigihara combined for a 57-17 overall mark this season.  Shigihara combined for a 9-6 mark at the Elite Penn Invitational, going 3-0, against #16 Temple and picking up two wins against #21 UNF and #8
Penn.
Shigihara recorded a 13-1 record at the Eric Sollee Invitational, sweeping Yeshiva, Boston College and Brandeis.  She followed up her performance with a 15-3 overall record at the FDU Invitational, combining for 3-0 victories, against Stevens, Wagner, Drew and Hunter.
She went undefeated, 9-0, at the NJIT Invitational against William & Mary, Army and Navy.
Sophomore Cristina Garcia Mendicino combined for a 31-10 overall mark.  Garcia Mendicino picked up 10 wins at the Eric Sollee Invitational, sweeping, Brown and Yeshiva, 3-0.
Mendicino notched a 13-5 mark at the FDU Invitational, recording 3-0 wins over Wagner, Hunter and host FDU.  At the NJIT Invitational, Garcia Mendicino notched an 8-1 mark with three wins against William & Mary and Navy while posting two wins against Army.
Junior Julia Garcia combined for a 24-5 overall record, including 11 wins at the Elite Penn Invitational.  Garcia went 8-0 at the NJIT Invitational with victories against William & Mary, Navy, and Army.
Sophomore Maria Sztan combined for a 54-25 overall record. Sztan notched nine wins at the SHU Invitational and seven at the Philadelphia Invitational.  At the Eric Sollee Invitational, Sztan posted a 9-4 mark, followed up with a 12-1 record at FDU Invitational, and went undefeated at the NJIT Invitational.
There are 4 rounds at Regionals.
Round 1
The top 12 fencers have a bye
4 pools of 6 fencers
12 fencers advance
Quarterfinals
4 pools of 6
18 fencers advance
Semifinals
3 pools of 6
12 fencers advance
Finals
1 pool of 12

