ASUN Winter 2017 Winners for Life Team: Alana Dudley

LAKEPOINT, GA—Alana Dudley, a senior on the NJIT women’s basketball team, has been selected to participate in the ASUN Conference Winter 2017 semester Winners for Life team, the conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The team is comprised of one student-athlete from each of the eight institutions in the conference and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface.

The Winners for Life team honors a campus citizen that is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility, Sportsmanship. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at his/her university.

NJIT junior men’s soccer player Phillip Costa was named to the 2016 ASUN Conference Fall semester Winners for Life team.

Dudley, a four-year member of the Highlander squad, is a member of the Albert Dorman Honors College, and completes over 15 hours of community service per semester and is the Ray Cassetta Financial Analysis Lab Coordinator, the Special Programs Assistant for the Martin Tuchman School of Management, Secretary of the investment club, and a member of math and actuarial club. Dudley will graduate in May with a Mathematical Sciences degree.

A two-year captain, Dudley led the Highlanders in scoring (11.5), assists (107), field goals made (127) and minutes (36.5), including pacing the ASUN in minutes played (36.5), second with 3.6 assists per game and 12th in steals.

The Highlander senior ranks second in the NJIT Division I era with 107 assists in a single-season and her 10 assists vs. Delaware State on December 11, 2016 is tied for the NJIT D1 single-game record.

This season, Dudley scored the game-winning shot in the Highlanders 64-62 home victory over ASUN opponent North Florida. Her 24 points vs. Kennesaw State on February 6, 2016 is career-best and her six steals at Delaware State this season, is one shy the NJIT D1 single-game record.

Dudley has scored in double-digits in 19-out-of-30 games this season, including three 20+point performances.

NJIT’s recipient of the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (NJAIAW) Woman of the Year award, finished her collegiate career with 930 points, 285 assists (second in the NJIT D1 era) and 106 steals.