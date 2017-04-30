Baseball Records Season-High Runs, Hits & RBIs

NEWARK, NJ—NJIT recorded a season-high in runs, hits and runs batted in while sophomore CF Michael Anastasia and freshman 1B Alex Burman combined for 11 of NJIT’s 17 RBI’s in the Highlanders 17-1 win, over visiting Saint Peter’s at Riverfront Stadium Tuesday evening in non-conference baseball action.

The Highlanders snap a mid-season skid, moving to 4-28 on the season while Saint Peter’s, still winless in 2017, falls to 0-19.

NJIT posted a new season-highs in four categories: runs scored (17), hits (17), runs batted in (17) and total bases (23) in the win.

The home team scored at least one run in every inning but two, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning, and pushed ahead 12-1 after three. NJIT added a single run in the fifth, two in the sixth and eighth, cruising to a 17-1 victory.

Anastasia turned in an impressive performance, going 4-for-5 with six RBI and four runs scored, including a double and a triple, while Burman went 4-for-5 with five RBI and one run scored.

LF Jesse Uttendorfer went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs, while SS Justin Etts and 3B Rex MacMillan notched a multi-hit game.

NJIT starting pitcher RHP Bryan Haberstroh (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, pitching 2.0 innings, letting up two hits and one run. The final three Highlander pitchers – Andres Fernandez, Chris Gibbons and Jared Kacso kept the Peacocks scoreless over the final seven innings, allowing just four hits.

Six different Peacocks recorded a hit in the game, while starting pitcher Steve Epstein (0-1) took the loss.

NJIT plated five runs on five hits in the bottom of the first on a two-out rally to jump out in front 5-0. Five different Highlanders recorded a single and a RBI in the five-run inning.

Saint Peter’s added a single run in the top of the second, its only run of the game, scoring 1B Jake Regina, who doubled to left center and scored on a pass ball.

The Highlanders added three runs on four hits in the bottom of the second, extending its lead to 8-1. Burman drove in a pair runs with a single to left field and Anastasia drove in his second run of the game with a single up the middle.

In the bottom of the third, Anastasia knocked a bases clearing triple to right center and Uttendorfer hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Anastasia, pushing the Highlanders lead to 12-1.

The Highlanders added a run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth on an RBI double to right field by Anastasia and sacrifice fly by Uttendorfer, his second of the game, pushing the advantage to 15-1.

NJIT’s Burman doubled to center field in the bottom of the eighth, driving in two runs, extending the Highlander lead to 17-1.

The Highlanders will return to ASUN Conference action on Friday, hosting Lipscomb at Riverfront Stadium. The first of a three-game series is slated to begin at 6pm on Friday. Saturday’s single game will begin at 1pm and conclude on Sunday at 12pm.