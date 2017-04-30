Goodridge Named EIVA Player of the Year: Robbe Tabs

BRONXVILLE, NY—NJIT senior Jabarry Goodridge has been selected 2017 Uvaldo Acosta Memorial Player of the Year in the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (EIVA) while senior Luke Robbe earned second-team honors, Brian Snow of the EIVA announced.

The late Uvaldo Acosta was a three-time All-American player at EIVA member George Mason and was a member of the United States team when they competed in the 1992 Olympic Games. Following his playing career, he became George Mason’s head coach. In that capacity, he took his team on a trip to Hawaii in 1998 and while on the trip, Acosta drowned in a swimming accident. He was 32 years old.

A two-time EIVA Player of the Year (co-Player in 2016) and first-team honoree, Goodridge ranks second in the nation (as of April 17) in kills per set (4.34) and points per set (5.15) while sitting in the top 5 in attacks per set (9.08).

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter led the EIVA in kills per set, overall kills (408) and service aces (0.50) while ranking third in hitting percentage (.329).

He was selected EIVA Player of the Week twice this season and recorded double-figure kills in 23 out of 26 matches (did not play in one match), including seven 20+ kill performances.

Goodridge surpassed the 1,000 kills mark on February 11 against Saint Francis U in the Highlanders 3-2 victory and concludes his four-year career at NJIT with 1,450 kills. He combined for 104 career aces, leading the Highlanders with 46 this season.

Robbe, a second-team honoree, combined for 127 kills, ranking third on the team while posting 66 total blocks to lead the Highlanders (8 solo, 58 assists).

He recorded double-digit kills in two matches and notched a season-best seven total blocks at Princeton (all assists).

For his career, Robbe finished with 375 kills and 214 total blocks.

NJIT, which did not earn a spot in the four-team EIVA tournament, completed its 2017 slate at .500, 13-13 overall, including a 6-8 record in league competition.

The 13 wins for NJIT matches the highest win total for the Highlanders since 2008, when the Highlanders advanced to the EIVA semifinals.

The six straight wins ties NJIT’s longest win streak, which was set last season (2016), when NJIT won six straight (March 8 to April 1).