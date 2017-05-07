On Campus Opinion: Favorite Summer Activity

“What’s your favorite summer activity?”

Nicholas Skific

Mech E – HV/AC, Class of 2020

“Chilling – chilling at home in air conditioning. That’s why I’m in HV/AC.”

Lukaz Sikora

Mech E, Class of 2020

“Going to the beach – just like soaking up the sun and laying in the sand is pretty nice. I know a lot of people don’t like it, but I like getting sand in my feet.”

Kalyani Velamuri

Business, Class of 2017

“Going out for a run – it just makes you feel lighter. Or reading books, I do that a lot!”

Laniyyah Elam

Business Administration, Class of 2017

“Soccer, for sure. I’m really active, and I get to lose some weight, and it’s my favorite thing ever.”

Jenan Abu-Hakmeh

Business, Class of 2019

“Hiking. I just love hiking in general, and the summer has the most promising weather. I don’t have to worry about studying or classes, so I can go every weekend!”

Frances Cabrera

Engineering Science, Class of 2019

“Probably paint-balling with friends!”