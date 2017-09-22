Women’s Soccer Extends Win Streak to Six; 3-0 Shutout Over Hampton

HILLSIDE, NJ—Junior forward Nicole Baldassini registered a goal and an assist in the Highlanders 3-0 shutout victory over visiting Hampton on Sunday afternoon in women’s soccer non-conference action at Kean University’s East Campus Facility.

The win marks the sixth-straight victory for the Highlanders, which is a new program-best. The Highlanders, which started its 2017 campaign 0-3, including two overtime losses, began its winning streak on August 30.

NJIT concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 6-3 record, heading into ASUN Conference action on Saturday vs. Lipscomb.

Hampton, in its third season as a varsity sport, is still in search for its first win of the 2017 season, falling to 0-7.

The three Highlander goal scorers Sunday were: Baldassini, freshman Jennifer Callaghan and sophomore Briana Hackos.

Baldissini got the Highlanders on the board in the ninth minute after being taken down hard inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick. This was her first goal of the season.

In the nineteenth minute, NJIT doubled its score on a goal by Callaghan assisted by Baldassini. Baldassini dribbled down the left side and crossed the ball to a running Callaghan inside the box for her second goal of the season.

Freshman Carlitah Cortina nearly scored in the twenty-fourth minute with a shot from the top of the box that curled, but Hampton’s goalkeeper Maya Andrew stretched out for a diving save.

An opportunity for the Highlanders in the forty-fourth minute, came on a shot by sophomore Chinyere Chambers from twnety yards out on the left side but Hampton keeper made an exceptional save elevating and punching the ball out over the cross bar.

At the half, NJIT led 2-0 and held a 10-4 advantage in shots and 4-2 in corner kicks.

In the second half, Hampton’s Garvin put a shot on frame in the sixty-fifth minute off a free kick, but Highlander senior keeper Amelia Sapirman grabbed the save.

NJIT junior Neema Liverpool split Hampton defenders and dribbled into the box in the seventy-first minute but her shot went high, while junior captain Arianna Gerber followed up with a pair of chances in the following minutes, on a left-footed shot to the left post saved by a diving Haley Nelson and a header that went just over the cross bar.

A late opportunity for Hampton to score in the eighty-eights minute came off a shot by Michelle Zillberman, which went wide.

With twenty-one seconds left in the match, Hackos scored her third goal of the season, chipping the ball over the Hampton keeper, who came out on the play.

NJIT keeper Sapirman notched her fourth shutout of the season, grabbing four saves in 66:27 minutes. Graduate student Karen David finished the final 23:33, recording one save.

For Hampton, starting keeper Andrews combined for five saves while backup Nelson notched five saves in the second half.

The overall shots favored NJIT, 21-8, holding Hampton to just five shots on goal and 10-2 in corner kicks.

NJIT will begin ASUN Conference action on September 23, hosting Lipscomb at Kean University’s East Campus Facility.