Athlete of the Week 10/2

Kelly DiCristina

NEWARK, NJ – Cross country’s Kelly DiCristina was named Female Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Ted Owen Invitational on Saturday.



In the meet, hosted by Central Connecticut State, the freshman placed 26th breaking the women’s course record and becoming NJIT’s first woman under 20 for the course clocking in at 19:49.



DiCristina has been a top performer in the Highlanders first three meets, and posted a season-best run with her 19:49 5k time.

Junior Lukas Zvikas

NEWARK, NJ – Lukas Zvikas from men’s tennis was selected as NJIT Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Binghamton Championships over the weekend.



Zvikas captured the White Singles Flight title on the final day of the championships, defeating Valentin Bouchet of Binghamton 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.



On day one of the championships Zvikas picked up two wins, one in singles and one in doubles play. In the White Singles draw, Zvikas combined for an identical 6-1, 6-1 victory over Colgate’s Alec Dardis. In the Green Doubles round robin Zvikas and George Svensson beat Jason Wisely and Pere Padro Parra of Niagara 6-2.



Day two Zvikas remained undefeated in singles action grabbing another two wins against Binghamton. The junior beat Amerigo Valenti 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals where he then defeated Sebastian Quiros 7-6 (2), 6-3 to play in the Sunday finals.



Zvikas tallied another win in Black Doubles consolation with Svensson on the final day winning against Colgate’s Cameron Swanson and Bingamton’s Alejandro Pena 6-4.