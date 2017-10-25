Failure Upon Failure

“Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm” -Winston Churchill.

Many of us have heard the sentence “failure is a key to success”, but not many of us know why.

Obviously, nobody likes failure. But the truth is that failure is inescapable. Nobody can really live a life with no failures, whether they are tragically life-ruining ones or a simple one like failing a quiz.

Though not many people will find it logical, failure is really important in everyone’s life. Generally, it helps build strength to never give up and continue life, no matter how challenging it can get at some point. It reminds us that life will always continue to have its ups and down and will never be the very smooth river we want to sail in.

More specifically, failure allows a person to a develop their own characteristics. Failure prevents a person from being arrogant because the person will know that they are not perfect in everything and will therefore not brag much about themselves. It also allows people to get to know more about their strengths and weakness, making it easier on themselves to know what to improve and work on more.

However, dealing with failure is not as easy as it sounds. It requires a lot of motivation, encouragement, and self-esteem. To handle failure, always tell yourself that no one is perfect and that you as a person may have failed this certain thing but are very successful in another thing. Let your own self know that it is fine to fail something. Just work hard to improve it next time.

Also, a good way to fix your failure is to ask for help. People are there for one another, and there will always be someone who can help out. So, do not be shy to speak up and ask for it.

Coping with failure is a concept. Yes, some people may sometimes give up, but for the most part, many go on with life. This can be greatly supported by the number of innovations and daily technological advancements we live in. Everyone, from inventors to philosophers, face failure, but they try again till they reach their goal.

Other people may still face failures in different aspects of life. Again, some people give up and leave their jobs or drop out of school, but there is still a great number of people who work harder until they fulfill their goal.

Do not give up and know that failure will always be there. Try to cope with it and encourage others to do that as well.