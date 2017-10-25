NJIT and North Florida Draw 1-1 on Senior Day

HILLSIDE, NJ—NJIT and North Florida played to a 1-1 double overtime draw in ASUN Conference men’s soccer action Sunday afternoon.

NJIT moves to 3-1-1 in the ASUN, 8-6-3 overall while visiting North Florida stands at 0-1-1 in the league and 1-9-2 overall.

The Highlanders, currently tied for second in the ASUN Conference standings with FGCU, will conclude the regular season at the Eagles on Saturday, October 28 at 7pm.

In order for the Highlanders to host the first round of the 2017 ASUN Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament and earn the #2 seed, NJIT will need to either win or tie at FGCU.

North Florida’s Micah Smoak scored the first goal of the game at 15:10 and NJIT scored the equalizer at 65:27 on the 16th goal of the season by Mamadou Guirassy.

Victor Pujades combined for three saves in 110:00 minutes while North Florida’s Juane Fajardo stopped four Highlander shots in the double overtime draw.

North Florida edged the Highlanders in overall shots 15-13 as the Highlanders held a 5-4 advantage on shots on goals.

The Ospreys got on the board in the 16th minute on a header by Smoak, off a corner kick by Adrian Nunez, which slipped past the Highlander keeper to the near post.

Off a Highlander short corner kick in the 27th minute, Guirassy received the ball inside the box, turned quickly but his shot was deflected wide to the left.

NJIT scored the equalizer in the 66th minute after the nation’s leading scorer Guirassy netted his 16th goal of the season. The play began with Guirassy taking the initial shot, which was saved by Fajardo and collected by Pablo Jimenez, who put a shot on frame and punched out by Fajardo. Guirassy rebounded the ball and tucked away the equalizer.

In the 75th minute, NJIT freshman Carlos Garcia was taken down inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Guirassy’s penalty shot was punched out by Farjado, keeping the match tied at 1-1.

Senior Jonathan Onyeaka with an opportunity to put the Highlanders ahead in the 77th minute on a header that sailed high off a corner kick.

Smoak nearly scored the game-winner for the Ospreys in the 88th minute on a header that just missed the near post.

Guirassy with a chance to score in the first overtime after receiving a pass from Garcia. The forward carried the ball down the left side and shot wide to the left.

With 15 seconds left in the first overtime, Thomas Radon‘s shot inside the penalty box was deflected by North Florida’s Smoak.

Seconds into the second overtime, Joshua Castellanos nearly chipped over the game-winner but Pujades grabbed the save.

Guirassy’s left-footed shot on a tough angle in the 101st minute went high over the cross bar.

In pregame ceremonies, NJIT recognized six graduating seniors—Mamadou Guirassy, Jonathan Onyeaka, Danny Cordeiro, Paulino Marques, Jack Flanagan and Phillip Costa.