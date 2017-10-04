The Health Department’s New Digs

St. Michael’s Medical Center will be the new home of the NJIT Health Department, a partnership established over the course of this year. Students will be able to receive all of the same services they are entitled to, formerly available at the Health Department in the Fleischer Athletic Center.

Last year, the lack of an on-campus physician was shown to have potentially affected student performance inside and outside of the classroom. Students were unable to receive local care and, in some cases, had to have medication prescribed and shipped from across the country.

Dean of Students, Dr. Marybeth Boger, headed the initiative to restore the reliability and availability of health services on campus. “We wanted to stretch NJIT’s campus. We’re growing and expanding every year. This is just another way we can provide more space for students.”

The new location of the NJIT Health Department is on the ground floor of St. Michael’s Medical Center, next to the primary care clinic. Students who wish to locate the new health clinic can follow the numerous directional signs posted throughout the hospital to find it. In addition, the front desk of the medical center is willing to assist students with locating the new clinic. The clinic itself is painted a bright red and accompanied by appropriate NJIT-specific signage, indicating that the space and services are exclusive to NJIT affiliates. The waiting area is newly renovated as well.

For students worried about any new health insurance policies, the Health Department has not made any changes. All of the same insurance is accepted. An advantage of the new space is the bracket of a larger medical center, offering access to a larger range of services. Students will no longer have to travel to an outside clinic to have testing, MRI, and other services rendered. All testing and scanning will be conveniently done within the medical center, making it a one-stop shop for all health services. In addition, multiple primary physicians will be available to address student needs rather than just one.

“We want students to feel comfortable with the new space and consider it theirs. They can even get food here or study between classes,” said Dean Boger of the hospital cafeteria and courtyard space.

The new NJIT health clinic is still in the process of being beautified, but it is completely operational. Students who wish to make use of the new clinic may do so as soon as they would like.