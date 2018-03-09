NJIT and Navy Split Saturday Doubleheader

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Navy pitcher Noah Song recorded a seven-inning complete game shutout (4-0) in game one before the Highlanders picked up its first win of the 2018 season with a 7-1 victory in game two at Max Bishop Stadium.

In game one, Navy’s Song pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout, his first of the season allowing three Highlander hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

The Mids scored its first run in the bottom of the first and that is all Song would need, as 3B Jacob Williams doubled to right field, scoring RF Stephen Born. Navy added three insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth and held on for a 4-0 victory.

In the second game, NJIT scored single runs in the first, third and seventh innings to build a 3-0 lead. Navy’s Liam Lowery, hit a home run to right field to pull the Mids to within two, 3-1. The Highlanders tacked on four runs in the top of the ninth to extend its lead and went on to earn the 7-1 victory.

Game One | Navy 4, NJIT 0 (Final)

The Mids jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double by Williamson into right field, scoring Born.

In the bottom of the fourth, Navy scored three runs, pushing its lead to 4-0, after Evan Lowery led off with a walk and Ryan Duffy’s RBI single to center field, driving home Michael Coritz. Navy scored the fourth run on a single by 2B Zach Biggers, scoring C Alex Smith.

The Mids out-hit the Highlanders, 7-3, led by Duffy, who finished 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI and a hit apiece by five different players.

NJIT’s 2B Tom Brady, DH Evan Pietronico and 3B David Marcano each finished 1-for-3.

Highlanders Brian Sondergard (0-1) was credited with the loss, pitching 3.1 inning, allowing four hits and three runs. NJIT’s fourth pitcher, Brett Lubreski held the Mids scoreless in the final 2.1 innings.

Game Two | NJIT 7, Navy 1 (Final)

Sophomore Tyler Stafflinger (1-1) recorded the win, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing six hits.

Relievers Tommy Derer and Johnny Malatesta pitched the final three innings. Malatesta pitched the bottom of the ninth, striking out the Mid batters.

Navy’s Sean Kamhoot (0-1) took the loss, pitching 8.0 innings, allowing 10 Highlander hits, three runs, two walks and one strikeout.

NJIT jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by LF Jesse Uttendorfer, scoring CF Michael Anastasia, who doubled to right field, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Uttendorfer’s single.

The Highlanders added a single run in the top of the third on a groundout by SS Justin Etts, scoring RF Matthew Cocciadiferro, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

NJIT increased its two-run advantage to three in the top of the seventh on a leadoff double by C Paul Franzoni and a sacrifice fly by Anastasia.

Trailing 3-0, Navy’s Liam Lowery connected on a solo home run out to right field in the bottom of the seventh, for the Mids first run of the game.

Leading 3-1 through seven innings, the Highlanders shut down the Mids’ offense over the final two frames and added four runs in the top of the ninth to close out the game, 7-1. NJIT’s Etts put down a bunt single, driving in the first run of the frame, Brady sent home two runs with a single to right field, and Pietronico sent home a single run with a single to left field.

NJIT’s Franzoni went 3-for-4 with one run scored while Uttendorfer finished 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run. Etts finished 1-for-5 with a pair of RBI and one run scored while RF Matthew Cocciadiferro, Anastasia and David Marcano, each posted a pair of hits in the win.