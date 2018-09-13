//Mourning a Friendly Face: Kevin Milford-Sanchez

The NJIT community lost a familiar face, and a friend to many on Wednesday, September 5.

Kevin Milfort-Sanchez passed away in a tragic traffic accident when he was struck by a New Jersey Transit excavation vehiclewhile riding his bike in downtown Newark. Milfort-Sanchez was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that night.

Milfort-Sanchez was a third year Engineering Technology major. At just 20 years old, he was an active member of Residence Hall Association (RHA) and Hall Council and held the title of President of Society of Musical Arts (SOMA).

Dean Marybeth Boger organized an impromptu gathering on Thursday afternoon for students, staff, and faculty to share memories and support one another as they coped with their personal reactions to the loss. Professional staff was present to offer support, emotional and otherwise. The ballroom was flooded with students, both current and graduated, passing through to express their shock, share memories, and deal with the loss together.

Sagar Solanki, President of the Student Activities Council, expressed it succinctly: “I saw him the same day at the involvement fair. I was in the middle of something, looked up, and Kevin was in my face. We spoke, slapped hands, and went on with our days. And the next morning, I heard.”

This is a loss that will not dissipate so easily. Dean Boger spoke of Milfort-Sanchez, “he always had a half smile on his face. That was genuine… Kevin touched the lives of many other students, staff and faculty. He will be greatly missed by the NJIT community and his absence will be profoundly felt across the University.”

Kevin is survived by his mother, Evelyn Velez, and his stepfather, Luis Velez.