//Dear Highlander: Midterms?

Dear Highlander,

My midterms are coming up, and I am really stressed. Just thinking about them makes me feel anxious and sweaty. I feel like I am drowning in studies even though I’m behind in almost all my classes. Every week is just a cycle of exams and stress. I need some advice on how to study, how to manage my time between all classes, and how to balance my academics and personal life. Send HELP please!

Sincerely,

A Stressed Highlander

Dear Stressed Highlander,

We all go through stressful times, especially during midterms and finals season. But this does not mean there are not healthy ways to approach such worries. You need to develop good study habits and skills. Also, it is important to have some time to socialize and relax. Studying 24/7 is never the way to success. We still need to enjoy other aspects of our lives.

Always consider these tips whenever you are stressed out, whether during midterms or even in general:

Make sure to manage your time wisely

In college, there is plenty of time, but the challenging thing is to estimate how much time each task needs. Therefore, my solution to this is to write down a to-do list at the beginning of your day and estimate how much time you will need to accomplish each task. Make sure to estimate the time of each task according to your strengths and weaknesses—not according to how much time other people think this task should take.

Motivation

Never regret the hard work you do because it will always pay off, whether sooner or later. Do not give up easily. Talk to people who you know will praise your accomplishments and make you feel better about yourself.

Work on Stress Management

Always try your best to lead a stress-free life. One way to be stress free is to manage your time and stay motivated. Also, consider doing activities that reduce stress! Sometimes all it takes is a walk or a good sleep pattern. These ‘trivial’ details can make all the difference.

Make sure to jump out of bed each day excited for the new adventures and experiences you are going to face. Always remember you can do it, and that the challenges you face is what will shape your beautiful destinations.