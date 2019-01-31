//Sports Debate: Is the Patriots’ Super Bowl Reign Good or Bad for the NFL?

Pro—Rick-kendy Noziere

Since Tom Brady was drafted in 2000, the New England Patriots have won five Super Bowls. The other backbone of this success is Bill Belichick, who is considered the greatest NFL coach of all time. Is the New England Patriots’ reign a good thing? The answer is yes.

Their reign gives the other football teams an opportunity to work particularly hard to dethrone the Patriots. Every team would like to win. For those who watched the game last Sunday, I believe the Patriots won in a landslide by luck (coin toss), so you know that the Kansas City Chiefs, headed by the talented quarterback Patrick Mahones, will be better prepared next time to make sure they do not go into overtime with the Patriots. This hunger to win will make the NFL very competitive, which is what the fans want, and the NFL association will increase its annual revenue.

Pro—Adrian Wong

On February 3, Bill Belichick will coach in his 12thSuper Bowl, while Tom Brady will play in his ninth. Belichick’s dominance over the NFL has lasted nearly 30 years and has been magnified by Brady’s outstanding quarterback play. Their reign is good for football.

Belichick has shown to be capable of identifying the opposition’s weakness and exploiting it. In the AFC Championship game, he saw a Chiefs defense that was only talented in their pass rushers. Belichick’s game plan relied heavily on running the ball. Up until the final two drives, the Patriots had severely limited the amount of times that Brady was forced to drop back and throw. They finished the game with 4 rushing touchdowns, and a road victory over the first-place Chiefs. This skill is one that Belichick has shown for nearly 30 years now. He’s also shown this outstanding game-planning ability on defense.

Belichick and Brady are both outstanding at their respective jobs. They deserve the dominance that they show. It is good for football to be a meritocracy where the best players and coaches get to win the most often. It is rare for such a great quarterback to be paired with such a great coach, and this union has built the Patriots’ dynasty.

Against—Owen Busler

There is no doubt that the New England Patriots are the most dominant team in recent NFL history. The Bill Belichick and Tom Brady dynasty began in 2001 and has accumulated incredible accolades including 16 division championships, 13 AFC championship appearances, nine AFC championship wins, nine Super Bowl appearances, and five Super Bowl wins. As Tom Brady and crew prepare to play in their third straight Super Bowl, there have been concerns over whether this domination is good for the league as a whole.

Since Brady first started playing for the Pats in 2001, he has gone 207-60. With just under an 80% chance he wins any given game, its borderline boring to watch if you already know who is going to win. In their “NFL Viewership Has Taken a Hit” article, statista.com stated that “underperforming teams” were one of the top three reasons viewership has declined almost 20% in the past three years.

There are many NFL fans taking to social media and sharing thoughts on the topic. Football fan and Twitter user @ralobban said, “Safe to say I will not be watching the Superbowl if thieving #Patriots are in it.”

This feeling of domination with an expected outcome makes football less interesting to watch and is detrimental to the league’s viewership and image. When one team has outscored its opponents by over 2500 points in the last 17 years, that is no longer a sport most people are interested in watching.