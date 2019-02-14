//French Fries Land at University Ave: Are You in Heaven?

Walking through the pearly gates of French Fry Heaven, I was drawn to giant menu on the back wall. As I scanned it, I became very aware that fry heaven is largely reserved for omnivores. Chicken, beef, egg, and cheese-laden fries make front news, and as a vegetarian I thought I’d have to settle for a plain potato with ketchup.

There is, however, a small separate menu of vegetarian options. Most of them are simply regular menus items without the meat. In fact, any item on the main menu can be made vegetarian by omitting ingredients. The staff was quite understanding of my vegetarian concerns, and even helped recommend the best dishes based on my preferred flavors and spice level.

Vegans may have a less exciting time in heaven, though it is possible. I would recommend a bed of fries with any veggie toppings, and a fun sauce that doesn’t seem mayo- or cheese-based. On the bright side, avoiding the cheese and mayo will make the meal feel much lighter on the gut.

Q: French fry, did it hurt? A: Did what hurt? Q: WHEN U CRASH LANDED ON UNIVERSITY AVE.

The Veggie Experience

If you can eat animal products or are not vegan, I would recommend the cheese sauce! I don’t know how much of it isactually cheese, but it absolutely amplifies the comfort food effect. It’s not movie theater plastic nacho cheese, but also not quite chipotle queso. The sauce has some chopped ingredients which adds a fun texture. You’ll find yourself using your fries to mop up those last drops. I think it’s the only type of cleaning accepted in heaven.

To the vegans, vegetarians, omnivores, low-cal, low-life foodies—I highly recommend the truffle salt. It adds a kick of umami flavor without being heavy like other sauces. Also, it’s not available unless you ask for it—so don’t be shy!

While Fry Heaven does not offer wholly nutritious vegetarian meals (see: business model is eating a bed of French fries), it is a vegetarian-friendly, comfort food establishment. It can be difficult to find comfort food that isn’t chicken or bacon infused in other establishments, but at Fry Heaven, you have the option to omit the meat.

Also, their takeaway containers are compostable, and I appreciated that more than the free fries.

The Omnivore Experience

French Fry Heaven was insanely crowded on its first day open, but 100% worth the wait.

I got to try samples of some of their fan-favorite dishes such as Bacon Cheeseburger Spuds, Taco Spuds, and Cheesy Garlic Chicken Spuds. All of these were absolutely fantastic, though I thought the Cheesy Garlic Chicken Spuds were the best by far.

A delicious, spicy cheese sauce and plenty of toppings adorned each order, so make sure to grab a fork! The staff was also incredibly nice and made the whole experience worthwhile. I enjoyed the Garlic Parm fries so much that I ended up ordering them on Grubhub for delivery the next day!

Contributed by Katherine DeMottie, Contributing Writer