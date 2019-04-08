//New York Metro Alumni Club Panel

This Tuesday, April 9, the New York Metro Alumni Club, with the help of NJIT’s Office of Development and Relations, will run its ninth annual Speaking of Careers alumni panel. This event will take place at The We Company, 115 West 18th Street, New York City, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.



The New York Metro Alumni Club, which works with the Alumni Association of NJIT, is a community that allows alumni to network and provides current students with the opportunity to speak with alumni of the New York Metropolitan area about building their future.



Tuesday’s event will be hosted by NJIT alum Trevor Munson (Bachelor’s of Science in Architecture, ‘08) who is the Director of Construction at the We Company and Co-Chair of the Design Showcase.



A diverse panel selected by the NY Metro Alumni Club will be present to give students an opportunity to network and learn how to build professional relationships and a career out of college. Alumni of various majors, demographic backgrounds, and industries will tell their stories and give insight into what to expect once you’re out of college.



A cocktail reception will kick off the event, providing an excellent opportunity to bump elbows with people in positions all over the working world and to get your name out there.



9th ANNUAL SPEAKING OF CAREERS

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: The We Company

115 West 18th Street

New York, New York, 10001

