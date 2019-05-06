//Rolling into the Future

The annual New York International Auto Show was hosted at the Javits Center in New York City from April 19 to April 28. Every year as April comes around, car enthusiasts around the tristate area get hyped up to see all the cool new concepts and production models of the most advanced vehicles. The minute they entered through the security scans this year, they would have noticed all sorts of wonderful machines.

Ford, who brought their impressive 2020 Mustangs, also brought some cool tech such as virtual reality goggles which would allow the participants to explore an off-road driving experience while learning about the company’s driver assist technology.

Nissan showed off their amazing beige and gold colored 50thAnniversary 2020 version of the GTR. The supercar will have a limited number of production models and will cost nearly one million dollars to purchase. The Japanese manufacturer also displayed the red striped version of the 370Z model in celebration of 50years of the model line.

Volkswagen brought some of their concept designs, including the all-electric ID Buggy which is unlikely to go into production but provides insight into the creative minds of the VW design engineers. The company also updated their concept of the truck from last year’s show, which was based on their SUV’s design with more attractive specs. The truck was under the new name Tarok, and is still based on the SUV’s platform and suitability for a driver’s day-to-day work commute. As always, the German brand also reserved a section to allow guests to enter a modified Golf GTI and compete in a Track Challenge video game, which attracted many enthusiasts.

Chevy got a lot of attention with their flashy Corvette Grand Sport along with their other standard models. They also hosted a tech studio to attract young and curious minds to operate a remote-controlled car with obstacles in its path.





All of these brands were great to explore, but those with exquisite taste and individuals who are true speed enthusiasts would have enjoyed the specific section past all of the everyday vehicles. This section hosted the most luxurious and expensive cars, such as the glorious and powerful Lamborghini Urus, the classic yet exotic Lamborghini Aventador, the magnificent-looking 110thAnniversary version of Bugatti Chiron, along with the captivating all-electric Rimac Concept 2.

The NJIT community had two extra reasons to check out the Auto Show in the Empire State, as the university was represented by some of its talented students’ work. SAE’s Baja Car, as well as the NJIT Solar Car Team’s project, were presented. If you happen to have missed the show this year, be sure to mark your calendars and check it out next April!

Photos by Regee Lozada and Sagar Solanki

