//“The Thanos Quest” and “The Infinity Gauntlet”

“…the book is always better than the movie…”

Over the last decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had everyone excited to see their favorite Avengers and their heroic role in saving the world on the big screen. However, this three-phase saga of live action movies, which concludes with the latest release of Endgame, is based on the Marvel Comic book series “The Thanos Quest” which was released in September of 1990 and written by Jim Starlin.

Thanos began plotting his scheme from a gaze into Death’s Infinity Well, where he learned of the power of the Infinity Gems. This book shows exactly who Thanos is and why he makes the choices he does. Serving under Mistress Death, his true love, he seeks more power to expedite his task to please her. The comic book also provides an insight on how powerful and full of knowledge the evil Titan really is, as he makes his way to locating and acquiring the Infinity Gems for his grand gesture.

The two-book series makes a great transition to “The Infinity Gauntlet” comic book with 6 parts that released the following year, which introduced the mad Titan to the Earth-based Avengers. This allows the writers to expand their comfort zones and explore their true freedom of creative liberty as they combine hundreds of brave characters for one true goal of fighting the greatest villain they have ever faced.

Any reader who is aware of the characters involved in Marvel will appreciate this comic book, as it brings together all heroes from Mutants to the Guardians to pack more action than anything you have ever witnessed. Each Avenger is placed far from their origin but still given the respect of staying true to their character in helping defeat the mighty Thanos and his finger-snapping destructive powers.

Even though the comic books were released before many of us were even born, the graphics are still detailed enough to make you forget the luxury of 4K movies. The attention to detail on each page alone will make these books worth every penny while leaving you on the edge of your seat.

Will Earth’s mightiest heroes finally assemble to help save not just their friends, not just their country, but the whole universe as we know it? Read the fantastic comics and find out for yourself; you won’t regret a thing! Afterall, the book is always better than the movie.





Art via marvel.com

