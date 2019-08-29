//How and Why to Get Involved on Campus

In periods of stress throughout high school, I’ve always turned towards arts and activism for comfort: buoyed by books, transported through writing and grounded in my support for animal rights and environmental advocacy. From this, in my freshman year, I had reservations about attending NJIT as a technology-centered school. Pursuing biology is certainly my life passion, but I know I would have flourished in a liberal arts setting, and learning from those in all different concentrations that extend past science and technology.

Getting involved in student organizations around campus has been the answer to fulfilling these passions I feared I would have lost in attending NJIT. Through NJIT Green, I have had the chance to enact real environmental action across campus. At The Vector, I’ve discovered a true love for journalism that has allowed me to develop my skills in writing, photography and graphic design. Among these little communities at NJIT, I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else.

Granted every experience is different, so the question raised is, why should one join a club? Clubs help you refine your strengths and develop your skills in leadership, which are both impressive aspects to add to your resume no matter your field.

Among dozens of organizations, I’ve yet to meet anyone who couldn’t find an organization applicable to their major or interests. Beyond this, as a largely commuter-based school, participating in student organizations has been invaluable to building my social experience in college. Along the way, I have found myself among the strongest group of friends with which I can share in my passions, experiences, and laughter.

That being said, here are tips to getting involved in student organizations on campus:

Attend the Student Involvement Fair: On Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. at the Campus Center East Plaza, the Office of Student Life will host an annual fair, gathering new and old students alike to learn about clubs and to win small giveaways. Take a look through Highlander Hub: Logging into Highlander Hub allows you to explore nearly 150 different student organizations, complete with descriptions and contact information. Don’t be afraid to reach out; any organization would be glad to have a new member. Additionally, Highlander Hub continuously updates a Calendar of Events. Pay attention to advertisements: Organizations will be active on social media and in physical posters promoting their meetings or events. Take advantage of the first few weeks: Especially if you are a freshman, it will take a couple of weeks for teachers to settle into the meat of their classroom material. In those first weeks, attend as many meetings and events as you can. This is the best time to decide which organizations you really enjoy. Take that study break: Many organizations will be hosting events targeted at making the transition into/back to college easier. Head out with new friends and be prepared to enjoy. Check back on the Vector:On page 11 we have compiled a list of events on and off campus for the month of September. Additionally, each issue delineates exciting events being held on campus for the corresponding week.

Getting involved on campus will allow you to reestablish that sense of belonging you had in high school and ease the apathy you may begin to feel from attending lectures day in and day out. I can easily say that I am excited to see what’s to come this year.

