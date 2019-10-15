In a time when sentimental and moody songs have become mainstream, as exemplified by singers like Billie Eilish, it is great to see that Lana Del Rey, the woman who kicked off the trend back in 2012, still has not lost her touch. Timeless is the word most fitting to describe Lana Del Rey, whose persona, songs and music videos all combine references to the 50s and 60s with a modern-day setting to distinguish herself from other artists. Her latest release “Norman Fucking Rockwell” is no different and pushes her nostalgic sound in ways that serve as a callback to her first album “Born to Die,” in the best of ways.

Explicit once again from the first line of her album, Lana Del Rey opens the title track with the theme that defines this album: when in love, the happiness you get comes at the price of the darkness of your lover. Repeated throughout the title track, the word ‘blue’ fits the tone of the album, as each of the songs follows suit and adds to the narrative.

Best suited for a late-night laid-back listen, “Norman Fucking Rockwell” delivers on its premise, as each of the songs get dreamier and ‘bluer’ through the album. From the tracks “Venice Bitch,” to “Cinnamon Girl,” to “The Greatest,” Del Rey delves deeper and deeper into her nostalgic world of music. This is where Lana Del Rey’s albums always excel, as they can put you into Lana Del Rey’s world and for lack of a better word, mood.

Arguably the most interesting song, and the most popular song from the album, happens to be a cover of Sublime’s “Doin Time.” Likening a bad relationship to spending time in jail, Sublime created a song that gained popularity on its initial release. When comparing the sound of the original to Lana’s cover, Lana completely reworks the song in the best of ways. Dreamy and mysterious sounding, Lana reinvents the song in her signature style. She is no stranger to covers, and “Doin Time” shows once again how she is able to take song, and make it her own.

Although it may be rare to find any of Lana’s songs in the top charts these days, it’s important to note that Lana Del Rey is someone who never sold out to the mainstream crowd at the cost of her own sound. Time and time again, from “Ultraviolence,” to “Honeymoon,” to “Lust for Life,” each of her albums have kept up her standard. With “Norman Fucking Rockwell” providing a vibe that is slightly more uplifting, but one that maintains her themes and production value, Lana Del Rey has another great album under her belt.

