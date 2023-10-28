Latest Stories
The War against Mosquitoes Continues
October 28, 2023
October 28, 2023
The Federal Trade Commission Thinks Amazon Is a Monopoly
October 12, 2023
Timeline of Eminent Dianne Feinstein
October 12, 2023
NJIT Campus Goes Green
October 12, 2023
Explaining the Bob Menendez Indictment
October 8, 2023
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
November 5, 2023
Student Senate Square
November 5, 2023
ChatGPT Updates Draw Curiosity and Caution
October 28, 2023
Club Spotlight: The Swim Club
October 12, 2023
October 28, 2023
October 28, 2023
October 28, 2023
October 12, 2023
October 12, 2023
A Spectacular Halloween Album If You Still Want to Stay Spooky
November 5, 2023
'Fast Car' Cruises on the Charts
October 28, 2023
'Talk to Me': A Silence-Inducing Fright
October 28, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere

Neev Chopra, Staff WriterNovember 5, 2023

The Eagles Are Still the Best Team in the NFL: 

After last week’s embarrassing performance against the New York Jets, everyone had given up on the Philadelphia Eagles and its quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the team is back after taking down the extremely hyped Miami Dolphins, who has had a win-loss rate of 5-2. The defense of the Eagles was able to contain the high-flying Dolphins offense that was averaging almost 39 points per game coming into the week.  

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had four tackles for loss, cornerback Darius Slay had four tackles and one big interception, pass rusher Josh Sweat had two sacks, linebacker Nolan Smith had a sack, and both defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis created eight quarterback hits throughout the game.  

The primary goal in this game was to have the Eagles eliminate all the Dolphins’ big plays, which is exactly what happened as Miami’s running back Raheem Mostert had nine carries for 45 yards. A back who averages about 100 yards per game completely fell short of the mark, which caused more passing plays for the Dolphins but was held to about six yards per catch.  

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, also a Most Valuable Player Award candidate, only had eight yards per catch and had his second-lowest total of the season. Quarterback Tua Tagoviloa couldn’t find his second-best receiver Jaylen Waddle much either as Waddle finished with a season-low in receiving yards for a game this season.  

Meanwhile, as mentioned before, Hurts continued cooking up defenses as he limited the turnover this week by only throwing one interception while having two passing touchdowns and 279 passing yards. Wide receiver A.J. Brown finished with more than 120 receiving yards for the fifth straight game after catching 10 balls for 137 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Dallas Goedert finally looked like himself again after catching five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.  

Finally, out of the backfield running back D’Andre Swift had 75 all-purpose yards while helping a lot with the blitz-blocking schemes. The Eagles really is that team that can win the Super Bowl, and with the amazing addition of former Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard, they will keep dominating as they have been for the previous decade and so on.  

MLB World Series Shocker: 

As the Major League Baseball season is about to end, many fans are super excited about the upcoming World Series to crown the best team in a seven-game series. Going into the American League Conference Series and the National League Conference Series, many people thought the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros were going to come out of there against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.  

To everyone’s surprise, however, the team that had made four World Series appearances in the last eight years, the Houston Astros, didn’t actually make it and lost a seven-game series to everyone’s free agency winners, the Texas Rangers.  

Adding pitcher Max Scherzer in the middle of the season really helped this team as it already had all-star shortstop Corey Seager, 33 home runs and 96 runs batted in, closing pitcher Aroldis Chapman who rejuvenated his career, shortstop Marcus Semien who had 30+ home runs for the third straight year, and outfielder Adolis Garcia was already playing great for them before this season.  

The Arizona Diamondbacks, a team for which nobody had voted to make the World Series this season, actually made it. Everyone thought the Phillies’ star right fielder Bryce Harper would get a chance to win his first World Series with many other stars on this side, but the Diamondbacks’ pitching led by Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, and Paul Sewald were able to shut down this series.  

Many great batters like infielder Ketel Marte, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and outfielder Alec Thomas got their bats rolling as well. It will be a very interesting series to watch as one team, the Rangers, is fighting for its first World Series, while the Diamondbacks, is looking for its second.  

The NBA Season Begins Grades: 

The NBA Season tipped off on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and here are my grades for all the teams that played that day: 

Los Angeles Lakers: I give the team a C because power forward Anthony Davis had 0 points in the second half and couldn’t beat the Denver Nuggets. 

Golden State Warriors: I think it deserves a B because defense still looked good without forward Draymond Green, but it could have improved its shots.  

Denver Nuggets: This team gets an A+ because this team looks destined to win again as center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray are in top form.  

Phoenix Suns: I give this team an A+ because point guard Josh Okogie, center Drew Eubanks, and shooting guards Devin Booker and Eric Gordon looked great without shooting guard Bradley Beal and small forward Kevin Durant, both stars in the game. 
