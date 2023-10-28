Science Spotlight: Studies Reveal New Theories about Menopause in Primates

Latest Stories
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
The War against Mosquitoes Continues
The War against Mosquitoes Continues
October 28, 2023
Amazon office lobby in New York | Photo from Karsten Moran | The New York Times
The Federal Trade Commission Thinks Amazon Is a Monopoly
October 12, 2023
Dianne Feinstein and her family following her election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 | Photo from Associated Press
Timeline of Eminent Dianne Feinstein
October 12, 2023
View of Sussex Park, located at the intersection of Central and Sussex avenues
NJIT Campus Goes Green
October 12, 2023
Robert and Nadine Menendez arrive for a court appearance on Sept. 27, 2023 | Photo from Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Explaining the Bob Menendez Indictment
October 8, 2023
Victor Wembanyama celebrates the San Antonio Spurs victory against the Houston Rockets | Photo from Chandan Khanna | AFP/Getty Images
Circulating the Sports Sphere
November 11, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
November 5, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 28, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 12, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Alvaro Coronado, President of the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation
A Student’s Start in Social Sustainability
November 11, 2023
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
November 11, 2023
The Nomadic Nightmares of Newark
The Nomadic Nightmares of Newark
November 5, 2023
Photo from OpenAI
ChatGPT Updates Draw Curiosity and Caution
October 28, 2023
Members of the Swim Club in action
Club Spotlight: The Swim Club
October 12, 2023
Dear Highlander, My boo just ghosted me
October 28, 2023
Affirmative Action: Good Intentions with Bad Results
Affirmative Action: Good Intentions with Bad Results
October 28, 2023
The Gravity of Affirmative Action
The Gravity of Affirmative Action
October 28, 2023
Humanities Classes Aren’t Just Easy As
Humanities Classes Aren’t Just Easy As
October 12, 2023
Dear Highlander: I absolutely flunked my first college exam
October 12, 2023
Victor Wembanyama celebrates the San Antonio Spurs victory against the Houston Rockets | Photo from Chandan Khanna | AFP/Getty Images
Circulating the Sports Sphere
November 11, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
November 5, 2023
Image from Spotify
A Spectacular Halloween Album If You Still Want to Stay Spooky
November 5, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
Circulating the Sports Sphere
October 28, 2023
Image from Spotify
‘Fast Car’ Cruises on the Charts
October 28, 2023
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector

Science Spotlight: Studies Reveal New Theories about Menopause in Primates

Arwa Ouali, Staff WriterNovember 11, 2023
Science+Spotlight%3A+Studies+Reveal+New+Theories+about+Menopause+in+Primates

Menopause is a period during which reproductive hormones begin to slow their production, an indicator of lower fertility and the menstrual cycle’s end. It’s been studied extensively in humans, yet numerous biologists in the United States have completed past studies that show that primates do not experience menopause like humans do.  

However, a new study by Dr. Kevin Langergraber, an evolutionary biologist from Arizona State University, was recently published in the journal “Science” and suggests that some chimpanzees can also experience menopause. The data focuses on older female chimpanzees and keeps records of their hormone levels over the course of their lifetime.  

Many theories have been proposed as to why menstruators live longer based on their reproduction stage by scientists around the world. While a definitive theory has not been accepted over the others, the one that stands out the most is called the Grandma Hypothesis, first posited by British evolutionary biologist William Hamilton.  

This theory states that since it is no longer safe for parents to bear and raise children at such a late stage, grandparents can support and care for their grandchildren alongside the child’s parents. Studies of women living in farming villages demonstrate that children raised with extra resources have a better chance of survival in comparison to those with fewer resources.  

Another consideration is that menopause in primates may have been common at one point but has now become rare due to poaching and human diseases. For the most part, female chimpanzees do not live beyond 50 years, so documentation of this information would be almost impossible to collect. Overall, menopause in primates remains a mystery, and research into the reproductive cycles of other mammals like whales may shed more light on this subject. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Editor's Picks
Alvaro Coronado, President of the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation
A Student’s Start in Social Sustainability
Image from Spotify
A Spectacular Halloween Album If You Still Want to Stay Spooky
The Nomadic Nightmares of Newark
The Nomadic Nightmares of Newark
Dear Highlander, My boo just ghosted me
Photo from OpenAI
ChatGPT Updates Draw Curiosity and Caution
Humanities Classes Aren’t Just Easy As
Humanities Classes Aren’t Just Easy As
About the Contributor
Arwa Ouali, Staff Writer
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Vector

Comments (0)

All The Vector Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *