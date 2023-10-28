Circulating the Sports Sphere

Victor Wembanyama Dominates the NBA

The San Antonio Spurs’ rookie prodigy, number one overall pick, and power forward Victor Wembanyama is taking the National Basketball Association (NBA) by storm. The seven-foot-three star has shown his ability to check off all the boxes by shooting three-pointers, playing great defense, running down the court for dunks, and making successful passes. A performance like this is very uncommon; the taller an NBA player, the less they can maneuver on the court, aside from a few exceptions such as Los Angeles Lakers’ Lebron James.

Throughout the first five games of this season, Wembanyama has averaged 20.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and two assists each night. The Spurs, which had 22 wins last season, already has three wins in their first five games, and it looks like Wembanyama is a huge contributing factor to their success. Other team players have also picked up a lot of the slack.

Notably, point guard Keldon Johnson has averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists a night. By far, however, their second-best player has been shooting guard Devin Vassell, who has averaged 19.4 points per game. Center Zach Collins has also taken a huge step up, having averaged 13 points and six rebounds every game.

Collins has also become a significant enough threat to the opposition to save Wembanyama more than a few trips down the floor. As this team continues to develop, it will be interesting to see how they grow and whether head coach Gregg Popovich can bring the Spurs back to the playoffs.

NFL Leaders During Week 8

