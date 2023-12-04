Circulating+the+Sports+Sphere

CJ Stroud Is Miraculous

The weekend of Nov. 4 had one of the greatest performances by a rookie in National Football League (NFL) history. The second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud already looks like a future superstar in the league. On Sunday, he threw for 470 passing yards and five touchdowns, completing over 70% of his passes in a 39-37 victory for the Texans over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stroud, as just a rookie, broke both former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s passing yards record and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota’s passing touchdowns record of four touchdowns. Texans wide receiver Noah Brown really stepped up this week, with six catches for 153 yards and a single touchdown. On the other hand, wide receiver Tank Dell keeps proving why he was a steal in the draft as a third-round pick, with another game of six catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Nico Collins also took a step up, catching 36 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns, including 51 yards and a touchdown last week. Wide receivers John Metchie III and Robert Woods, who were supposed to be the top pass catchers on the offense coming into the season, have fallen to places five and six respectively, as tight end Dalton Schultz continues to look like one of the best tight ends in the game.

Stroud helped Schultz catch 10 passes for 130 yards and score a touchdown that week, which supported this offense. If Stroud keeps up this performance, the Texans could potentially make the playoffs this season and contend for Super Bowls in the following years.

The Greatest Performances in the 2023 ICC World Cup

The 2023 International Cricket Council World Cup has had many great moments, but here are the best players as of Nov. 8.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had a performance for the ages, scoring 201 runs while hitting 21 fours and 12 sixes. These were the most important innings so far for any team playing in the World Cup, as the Australian team was originally going to lose to Afghanistan by over 150 runs. Being down seven wickets with only 98 runs to show, Australia only had three wickets to work with as they required 170 runs in 120 balls to win.

The chance of winning was less than 1%, but as Maxwell stepped up to strike, he scored 158 runs and finished the match with a World Cup record for 14 fours and 201 runs scored. This was massive, as he not only almost locked in Australia’s chances at a spot in the semi-final, but also kept a six-game winning streak going, which helped the team move Afghanistan back into sixth place.

This World Cup has also featured a great performance by Indian bowlers, including the stars Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav. They helped hold Sri Lanka to 55 runs while getting all the batsmen out and the South African team to 83 runs. Shami had 16 wickets in four matches, taking five wickets twice and completely dominating opposing batsmen with a bowling economy of 4.30. If they continue this, India has a chance at winning the World Cup for the third time.