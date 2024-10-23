The Legacy of Branch Brook Park

Many people who visit Branch Brook Park are mesmerized by the cherry blossoms that begin to bloom in the spring. Others are mesmerized by the 360 acres of land preserved in the center of Newark that stretch almost four miles to the township of Belleville.

An often-forgotten force behind the beauty of the land is the Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA). Co-founded in 1999 by three women who saw potential in the land, Barbara Bell Coleman, the late Patricia A. Ryan, and Patricia A. Chambers, the BBPA is an alliance of people from the neighborhood who were concerned for the future of the park space. With 25 board members and millions of dollars raised, the alliance was dedicated to the restoration of the park.

The BBPA is not only composed of board members but also people from Essex County, the Department of Parks, and, most importantly, members of the community. As described by the current BBPA President, Thomas Dougherty, the BPPA is an alliance of people “whose vision is to protect and preserve the landscape for how people want to consume the park today.”

In the early 2000s, the BBPA conducted a national search to find a landscape architectural firm that could help preserve and restore the park. Rhodeside Harwell was chosen and has since been a partner in developing the landscape reports. To find more regarding these reports, check out branchbrookpark.org/cultural-landscape-report.

The original collection of cherry blossom trees was donated by Caroline Bamberger Fuld in 1927. The heiress of the Bamberger’s department store chain, which she sold also in 1927, Bamberger traveled the globe and landed in Japan, where she garnered a collection of trees that she would eventually bring back to Newark. She returned as the visionary behind the first Essex County Branch Brook Park.

Turning back to the current vision, the BBPA’s mission promotes equity and environmental stewardship through programs that can enhance the park. The BBPA focuses on ways to connect people with the park and allow for the vitality of both the community and the land.

The BBPA has the responsibility of protecting and enhancing the park. Dougherty Jr., who started off in nonprofit leadership, was inspired by his passion for ensuring the park is able to serve all community members. Today, his responsibility includes “overseeing strategic initiatives, partnerships, and programs designed to improve the quality of life for Newark residents and those in the surrounding area.”

In the last 10 years, there have been more efforts focused on providing programs that engage, inspire, and motivate community members to interact with the park and enjoy its resources. One way the BBPA does this is through summer youth employment programs, where Newark’s high school students sign up to be park ambassadors who learn about the park and how to care for it. The BBPA works on increasing opportunities in education and youth services that are led by horticulturalist Kelley Forsyth, who works year-round to care for the park.

Each year, more than 4,000 volunteers join the BBPA to continue working on the park, demonstrating Forsyth’s success in pioneering the volunteering stewardship initiatives.

Volunteers can become involved in several projects, including seasonal pruning of the garden, maintenance and removal of invasive plant species, and preparation for the cherry blossom season. Along with regular park maintenance, the BBPA hosts special events such as the Annual Wellness and Art Festival called Branch Brook Park Fest, which took place this year on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During wellness events, the day starts off with yoga and soul line dancing along with live performances. Another opportunity for volunteers to get involved with the park is to participate in three art projects that the BBPA is working on, which aims to create murals inspired by the park.

The BBPA shares its appreciation for the support of NJIT students and organizations like the Forest Hill Community Association.

When asked about some of their most memorable experiences, students recalled coming to take pictures after graduation and families recount celebrating quinceañeras or weddings. Celebrating life, as described by Dougherty Jr., “is the most rewarding gift we can ever imagine.”

Information regarding specific events throughout the year, opportunities to get involved on projects, the Cherry Blossom season, and much more can be found on the BBPA’s website: www.branchbrookpark.org.