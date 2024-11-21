Opinion – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners

Disclaimer: All of the following works in this article are unedited submissions to The Vector’s Fall 2024 Writing Competition. The content of these works does not reflect the views of The NJIT Vector.

WINNER

Book Banning in U.S. Schools

by Melissa De Cunto

In recent years, the issue of book banning in U.S. schools has become increasingly contentious, sparking debates that cut to the core of our values as a society. As a student who cherishes literature and its power to broaden perspectives, I am deeply concerned about the implications of restricting access to certain books in educational settings. The act of banning books not only limits our exposure to diverse ideas but also undermines the fundamental principles of free expression and critical thinking.

Books have the unique ability to challenge our beliefs, provoke thought, and foster empathy. They introduce us to experiences and viewpoints outside our own, ultimately preparing us to navigate an increasingly complex world. When schools ban books often under the guise of protecting students from controversial themes or language they deny young readers the opportunity to engage with these critical conversations. Instead of fostering a safe space for exploration and discussion, book banning promotes censorship and fear, stifling the very curiosity that education aims to cultivate. Moreover, the books targeted for bans often reflect the diverse realities of our society. They tackle subjects such as race, sexuality, and mental health topics that are increasingly relevant to students today. By removing these narratives from school libraries and curricula, we risk invalidating the experiences of many students who see themselves in these stories. We must ask ourselves: who decides what is appropriate reading material, and what criteria are they using? The danger lies in allowing a small group of individuals to dictate what all students should or should not read, effectively erasing the voices of marginalized communities.

In this context, trigger warnings can serve as a powerful tool for educators. Instead of banning books that contain challenging themes, educators can provide trigger warnings to prepare students for potentially distressing content. This approach acknowledges the impact of difficult subjects while respecting students’ autonomy to choose what they wish to engage with. Trigger warnings can encourage open dialogue about sensitive issues, allowing students to explore these topics in a way that feels safe and supportive. I believe it is essential for schools to encourage students to engage with a wide array of texts. Rather than banning books, we should promote critical discussions around them. Educators can facilitate these conversations, helping students navigate complex topics and develop their own informed opinions. This approach empowers students rather than patronizes them, ultimately equipping them with the tools they need to think critically about the world around them.

In an era where information is more accessible than ever, we must resist the urge to limit what students can read. Instead, we should trust their ability to engage thoughtfully with a variety of perspectives. As we consider the future of education, let us prioritize open dialogue, critical thinking, and the celebration of diverse voices in literature. Banning books is not the answer; fostering understanding and respect for all narratives, while providing necessary support through tools like trigger warnings, is the path forward.