Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Review

It seems like just yesterday that the tunes of “Norman Fucking Rockwell” took over my weekly repeat playlist, but on March 19th, Lana Del Rey delivered it ’ s successor, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” Building on the trademark sound of her last album, Del Rey delivers more of what worked in her last album, albeit with a more uplifting dreamlike vibe conveyed through her lyrics and captivating melodies.

While many fans may enjoy Del Rey’s new album, it is important to note that her sound is not for everyone, and I can completely understand why some may not like her music in general. Having come a long way from her “Born To Die” days, Del Rey has built a certain niche sound, which over the course of each album has taken on a character of its own. Long- time fans can attest to the fact that each album invokes an old school nostalgic aesthetic with a tinge of darkness, which can also bring an exclusivity to her fanbase.

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club” is not majorly different; it sounds like much of the same music, but with a slight lightness in comparison. The title track, which is my favorite of the album, is a welcome change of pace, full of lyrics that call back to warm summer days and “suburbia.” This is perhaps the most upbeat sounding Del Rey song since the title track from 2017’s “Lust For Life” or “Not All Who Wander Are Lost,” another track from “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” “Wild At Heart” is another song with slow, uplifting melodies and unexpectedly happy lyrics. This lighter tone is also exemplified by the fact that only two of the album’s songs are explicit, as opposed to a whopping eight on her last album.

With the inclusion of this happier sound, “Dark But Just A Game” does sound out of place in the middle of the album. An outlier amongst the happier songs, the song references the facade music artists put on for fame. Still, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” and “Dance Till We Die” feature her trademark melancholic musical sound and work well with the rest of the album.

Overall, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” does not offer much new in terms of production or sound. A very safe album, it does not experiment much, and for fans, that’s not a bad thing. The inclusion of featured artists on “Breaking Up Slowly” and “For Free” is a welcome addition, but there could have been more to add greater variety, especially following her last album. If you enjoyed “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” you are bound to enjoy Del Rey’s latest record.