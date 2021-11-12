“Night Teeth” Review

“Night Teeth,” Netflix’s latest action and horror movie, will keep you in the Halloween spirit throughout November while also getting you thinking about cuffing season. This vampire thriller takes place in a modernized neon Los Angeles reminiscent of the video game “Cyberpunk 2077.” For those who are tired of the same vampire tropes that plague horror movies and are looking for something slightly better than fanfiction turned trilogy while also finding an easy-to-follow popcorn flick, this might be the movie for you. However, the slow-moving storyline takes away from a reused but ultimately entertaining plot — boy meets girl, girl eats boys.

Do not enter this movie hoping for an addition to vampiric lore or a gory and fright-filled scary movie. The movie makes it clear that it will neither be adding to the lore, nor taking away from it, but simply using this as a Shakespearean means to illustrate a divide amongst two houses while giving the audience a clear understanding of who is on which side. While ultimately this film is billed as an action or horror movie aimed at teens, you will find yourself watching a romantic comedy set in a bloodthirsty Los Angeles on the brink of war between humans and vampires.

The plot follows that of several indie cult classics throughout the years. Benny, a hapless but hopeful college guy — played by Jorge Lendeborg Jr. — finds himself on the night of a lifetime through a series of fatalistic missteps. While on this accidental journey, the protagonist unknowingly encounters the catalyst of their fate. Debbie Ryan plays the coy but attractive vampire, Blaire, sired from a family who has been at war with our hero’s own family for generations, unbeknownst to him. Writer Brent Dillon adds subplots throughout the film that should, but don’t, add to the excitement. Unlike in “Scott Pilgrim,” the plot mechanism of evil exes is replaced with a brewing war between vampire clans, where much of the action appears off-screen.

When you take away expectations or hopes for this movie, you are left with what appears to be a mashup of indie movies and literary classics. This film finds a way to merge “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Set in Los Angeles rather than New York City, the love story comes complete with its own awkward couch scene and cheesy, but enjoyable, dialogue. Much like “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” this movie focuses more on the city it’s in rather than the plot, which brings little to the table. However, it does present itself as a cute but slow film to keep on in the background while studying.