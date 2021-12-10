THANK YOU AND SEASON’S GREETINGS

As we approach the end of another year, I would like to again extend my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the university community for all of the support as we close yet another successful and productive semester. Our success in the Department of Public Safety is a direct result of the mutual assistance, cooperation and many relationships we have developed and fostered with the various student organizations and academic departments. The mutual open communication and exchange of information existent in these relationships have enabled the department to deliver the highest quality of service to the university community. The tenets of the Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving model, C.O.P.P.S., establishes honest dialogue to gain mutual trust which leads to a collaboration of ideas to address concerns that ultimately forms a long lasting partnership and a platform for success. Our programs and initiatives with the university community, as we have transitioned back to in-person and vibrant interaction, have been well received and is directly correlated and the resultant feedback and input from students, faculty and staff regarding our initiatives. We will continue to seek input and explore new and creative ways to interact, reduce crime and address any concerns while maintaining a level of transparency that does not impact or hinder confidentiality. On behalf of the Department of Public Safety, I want to thank you again and wish all of you and your families a happy and joyous holiday and best wishes for a prosperous and healthy New Year.

Chief Joseph Marswillo and the staff of Public Safety