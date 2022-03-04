Club Spotlight: WE DO

CW: Rape.

NJIT’s Women Empowerment and Development Organization (WE DO) enables women to break the poverty cycle they struggle with daily by providing them with the resources they require to succeed in their own communities.

The club is most proud of its projects. “We have been able to help so many people, whether it be donating PPE and face masks or helping women who have been domestically and financially abused create their own business,” said Arya Suva, club president and fourth-year computer science major.

The first of such projects includes Sui Dhaga, which translates to “needle and thread” in Hindi. WE DO built a free sewing institute in Nalgonda, India for underprivileged women so that they can learn to sew. The goal of Sui Dhaga is to teach the students the needs of India’s textile industry so that they have sufficient skills and knowledge to attain jobs in local places, such as tailoring shops and garment factories.

The Health Equity Project helps those who do not have access to proper resources to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Members of the organization have taken the initiative to aid populations with limited access to protective gear. The club has partnered with makerspaces on the east coast to donate personal protective equipment and face masks to women’s shelters, domestic abuse centers and homeless shelters.

The club has also helped two orphaned girls in India receive education. It raised funds to pay for their tuition as well as enroll them in public school.

Shafia Talat, senior biology major, is the founder and currently the co-fundraising coordinator of this organization.

“I initiated this club in 2015 back when I was in high school. The main inspiration behind it was the brutal gang rape case in India known as the Nirbhaya rape case, which made global news,” she said. “Realizing that women are almost helpless with the day to day and oppression in our home country, we decided to create an initiative that would help them become financially independent and learn self defense.”

She mentioned that one of the major challenges was being able to financially support the organization. “We are a student-run non-profit and do not charge any of the women under training. In order to train and support these women, we need supplies and instructors that are fully supported by our fundraisers,” she explained.

Talat’s favorite part is the women: “Our students in India have very unique stories and seeing their individual journeys to becoming strong and independent only inspires us to keep going.” She was actually able to visit the club’s site in India and has treasured that experience greatly.

Third-year computer engineering major and club event coordinator Samiksha Raman mentioned, “One specific memory I would like to share is the involvement fair of Fall 2021. In addition to engaging new members, we were able to sell handcrafted bags that were made by women in underdeveloped communities.”

Being a part of this club has helped her become more aware of the situations in these communities. “I love that the club members work as a group in creating these changes,” she said.

Students should join the organization if they would like to make a difference in breaking the poverty cycle women in underprivileged countries face daily; the club empowers them to become strong, independent and accomplished individuals. “We hope to continue to help women everywhere and spread our message of equality across the globe,” Suva added.

On Friday, March 11, the organization will be co-hosting the Women’s Conference with Business Masterminds in the Campus Center Atrium from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will be a chance for students to gather and openly discuss women empowerment. There will be speakers, guest panelists and time for networking. Come check it out!

If anyone would like to reach out, the club’s email is njitwedo@gmail.com, and its Instagram is @njit_we_do. More information about Women Empowerment and Development Organization can be found at www.wow-global.org.