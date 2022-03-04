Student Resources at NJIT

NJIT students are under large amounts of stress from their studies, relationships, work schedules and just about everything else. To help combat this pressure, the school provides many resources meant to help students in a variety of ways. These resources can assist people within the NJIT community to overcome a wide range of issues, including financial, mental and technological burdens.

Many of these resources are provided by the Dean of Students office, which is located on the 2nd floor of the Campus Center. If you or someone you know needs assistance, but don’t know who to turn to, the Dean of Students office on campus is a great place to start. These resources are beneficial and massively underutilized by the student body, so get out there and use them!

Mental Health Resources

NJIT employs professionals in the mental health field to help students get through their everyday stresses related to coursework, family, the pandemic and more. The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services, or C-CAPS, is a safe space for NJIT community members and allows people access to group and personal counseling.

Learn more about C-CAPS at https://www.njit.edu/counseling/.

Students can also request to have their name changed on their official NJIT identification through the Preferred Name Change Policy if they wish to be addressed by a different name while on campus. The name change will be reflected on ID cards, email addresses, class rosters and more. Contact the Dean of Students office to learn more.

Personal Resources

The NJIT Makerspace is a large engineering facility open to anyone in the NJIT community. They offer services such as water cutting, laser engraving and 3D printing, with training sessions and a very friendly staff willing to help you make your projects into reality. The Makerspace also has many different industrial machines of the caliber of large saws, grinding tables, cutters, mills and much more. You can access the Makerspace through the Phase II entrance on Bleeker Street next to the GITC ramp.

Learn more about the Makerspace at https://www.njitmakerspace.com/.

NJIT also offers the Wellness and Events Center, better known as the WEC, to anyone looking to work on their physical fitness while on campus. You can work out using the various machines there as well as at NJIT’s Warren Street Fitness Center right across the street next to Honors Hall.

Educational Resources

NJIT employs tutoring centers for many subjects taught by the school, specifically targeting classes that students struggle with early on in their college careers. For example, the math, physics, chemistry and writing centers exist in the basement of the Central King Building and are accessible to all students.

Learn more about tutoring at https://www5.njit.edu/tlc/facilities/.

The Dean of Students office offers a program that loans out laptops and desktops to students in need of technology. These computers and they are loanable in the short and long term. They are relatively easy to acquire and can really make a difference in a student’s educational life. Contact the Dean of Students office, located on the 2nd floor of the Campus Center, to learn more.

The Van Houten Library offers group study rooms for students looking for a private/quiet place to study on campus. A study group must have at least two people to occupy a room. Additionally, the Central King Building features breakout rooms which can be signed out by students at the CKB Information Desk on the first floor of the building.

More information on reserving rooms at the library can be found at https://library.njit.edu/aboutus/policies/groupstudy.php.

Financial Resources

The NJIT food pantry exists to help students and community members struggling to maintain a healthy diet. The food pantry is a no-question-asked place, only requiring you to show your NJIT ID to receive help. They also contain toiletries and other essential products available, free of cost. It is located on the 4th floor of the Campus Center.

Learn more about the pantry at https://www.njit.edu/foodpantry/.

The Highlander Student Emergency Fund is a resource aimed to help students receive short term financial aid to help them with whatever they are struggling with in the immediate moment. Students may request a grant of up to $500 from the emergency fund using a form on the university’s website. Additionally, the Financial Hardship Appeals Process allows for students who are unable to pay their balance or fees to request an appeal from the university.

More information on the fund can be found at https://www.njit.edu/highlander-student-emergency-fund and more information about the hardship appeal process can be found at https://www.njit.edu/bursar/hardship-appeals.

Students who dorm and are experiencing financial hardship can talk to the bursar and the Dean of Students office about receiving housing assistance and scholarships if losing school housing threatens a student’s ability to attend NJIT.

All these resources are here to help the community. Don’t hesitate to make the most out of your college experience and reach out for assistance!