Club Spotlight: Book Club

NJIT’s Book Club is an exciting, new organization that began this semester. For book lovers, this club offers a friendly environment for all to enjoy.

Member Ruveyda Mert, a first-year law, technology and culture major, says that she joined the club to find an inviting and comforting place to read, but she found more than just that. She was surprised and excited to hear that Melissa De Cunto, the president of the club and first-year business major, is open-minded and seeking opportunities outside of just reading and discussing books. This includes the possibility of holding events with authors and planning excursions to bookstores and libraries.

De Cunto added that she has overcome many obstacles in order to have her club up and running this semester, one of which was finding a location of their meetings. With input, she said that “most of the members would like to meet outside once the weather is nice.”

Mert mentioned, “I love reading outside and going to bookstores and libraries.” She is also excited to potentially go book shopping with the club in the future.

The club typically meets on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. on Webex. Meetings are held every two to three weeks, with the next one being scheduled in the week of April 11. Each meeting, a book is chosen, and the reading begins. As members dive into the chosen reads, the meetings turn into discussions and thoughts where everyone comes together to share their points of views and thoughts on the book.

If anyone is interested in reaching out, the club’s Instagram handle is @njitbookclub and its Discord server can be found at https://discord.gg/5KB7ZNGDn6.

There is also an NJIT Book Club page on Goodreads, which is a “cataloging website that allows individuals to search its database of books, annotations, quotes and reviews” according to its website; this can be found at goodreads.com/group/show/1184079-njit-book-club.