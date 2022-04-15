On Wednesday, April 6, NJIT President Joel Bloom and President-elect Teik Lim hosted an in-person Presidential Town Hall. It took place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Central King Building’s Agile Strategies Lab.

Lim had come to New Jersey a few days earlier, appearing at the Celebration 2021 scholarship event. While this was not Lim’s first visit to NJIT, it was the first time that the general student body could directly meet with him.

The Presidential Town Hall provided an open forum for students, faculty and staff to ask Bloom and Lim questions about NJIT’s present and future. Questions ranged from concerns about equity by the faculty of the Hillier College of Architecture and Design, to students asking about expanding the geographical range of applicants, to staff members asking about Lim’s thoughts on the Center for Pre-College Programs.

“President-elect Teik Lim is well-prepared to be the president of this university,” said Bloom as he introduced Lim. “He’s done an outstanding job in learning about this university, I’m sure meeting many of you. I look forward to hearing more about what he will do in working with you and continuing to improve the university for our students.”

“This place is incredibly innovative, incredibly entrepreneurial,” said Lim, who expressed his eagerness and excitement to come to NJIT. “I love students. We should get more students to this kind of meeting.”

Towards the end of the event, Bloom left the stage to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot, leaving Lim to answer a couple more questions. Lim closed out the town hall by talking about the safety of campus before thanking the community for the warm welcome and announcing his next Town Hall to take place after his term begins in July.

While this was Lim’s first public appearance at NJIT, it sounds like there will be plenty more to follow.