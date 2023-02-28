Applying for an Internship… But How?  

Each semester, students at NJIT are encouraged to attend the career fair, an event during which numerous companies host booths in order to connect with interested students. Standard advice from older students and administration members alike is to find opportunities and make the most of the occasion by reaching out to recruiters. A common goal for students during this fair is to acquire an internship.

An internship is a short-term way for students to gain experience in the work field that interests them. Additionally, this time period can also become a straightforward path to an offer of full-time employment after graduation, granted that the intern performs well. An internship can be incredibly helpful, as it allows college students to get an idea of what working full-time in their desired field entails.

However, less experienced and younger students often feel unsure about what they must do in order to get an internship offer. Knowing what an internship is and the responsibilities involved can be the first step to getting an internship, but what is the next step?

As a first-year student who has never held an internship in college, I expected uncertainty about this process. Many first-year students share stress about this unknown information.

How do you apply for an internship? What internship should I look for? Who should I talk to about my concerns? These are only three of the million questions that students like me are considering. Over the last few weeks, however, I learned some tips on how to successfully apply for an internship.

One of the most critical tools for getting a job, or any position like an internship, is networking amongst peers and within one’s social group, particularly with older students. Humans are social creatures; talking to people regularly can help you understand different viewpoints and make it easier to seek advice from them.

Well, okay, you might say. But whom should students talk to?

I found it helpful to talk to advisors, schedule an appointment with Career Development Services at NJIT, and — most importantly — speak with students who have previously held internships.

Additionally, being prepared is essential advice for students who are looking for internships. However, what materials should you prepare?

These questions creep into many students’ minds, and one of the best ways to tackle them is by having an open conversation with those who have experience with applying for a job. This list can include your parents, professors, mentors, and friends. Personally, I would suggest first- and second-year students to get their resumés reviewed and highlight projects they have completed for classes.